  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda MX-3
  4. Used 1992 Mazda MX-3
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(20)
Appraise this car

1992 Mazda MX-3 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1995
1994
1993
1992
Mazda MX-3 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$703 - $1,635
Used MX-3 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

All-new sport coupe takes over where Honda CRX left off. A 1.8-liter V6 engine, the industry's smallest, is standard on GS models. ABS optional on GS.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Mazda MX-3.

5(85%)
4(15%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
20 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car
MCannon,10/12/2008
I've had my car for about one year and it had 248000 miles on it and sat in my uncles drive 4 about a year in a half. After he gave it to me I took that car to hell and back. That little car took a beating and would not give up until I hit a deer and I still drove it home with a busted radiator. The car ended up having 270000 miles on it and seemed like it could of gone double that.
11 years (and counting) of a super car
kchat,12/13/2011
Bought my MX3 in high school, and have been driving it ever since. I have always lived in rural areas in the West and she handles beautifully on the back roads, even in the snow...I have taken her up Mt Hood many times. I take curves at the same speed as the rest of the highway (in good weather!) thanks to her Twin-Trapezoidal Link rear suspension. Maintenance has been minimal/normal: new brakes, clutch, window motor, distributor (twice), muffler (twice). I have even fit a full size ikea couch in that car, with the hatch closed! Cargo space is amazing for a car that gets 40 mpg in summer highway driving. Love this car.
21 Years Old and Still a Beautiful Car
dan_jefferies,03/03/2013
WOW! This is a great car. 33 mpg at 80 miles an hour with the 1.8 v6. Unbelievable deal I got. Love it. I did ding it a point on comfort. It's like a go cart on steroids, but I've gotten used to it. It has 275.000 miles and still goes 120+. I f you ever see one, buy the GS version.
V6 still powerful
wkeogh,05/07/2015
GS 2dr Hatchback
165,000 on this car. Only problem has been replacing the sunroof motor. Recall for the auto seat belts (free). Have taken this car on the track at high speed and also auto-crossed it. She loves being on 3 wheels!! I upgraded to sports shocks, improved brake rotors and performance brake pads. The small V-6 seems to be bullet proof. Great car! I'm going to re-paint her finally, after 24 years
See all 20 reviews of the 1992 Mazda MX-3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1992 Mazda MX-3 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Mazda MX-3

Used 1992 Mazda MX-3 Overview

The Used 1992 Mazda MX-3 is offered in the following submodels: MX-3 Hatchback. Available styles include GS 2dr Hatchback, and 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Mazda MX-3?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Mazda MX-3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Mazda MX-3 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Mazda MX-3.

Can't find a used 1992 Mazda MX-3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda MX-3 for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,451.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,342.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda MX-3 for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,988.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $11,854.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Mazda MX-3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda MX-3 lease specials

Related Used 1992 Mazda MX-3 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles