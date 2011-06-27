The 1.8 V6 isn't very powerful but it has a very smooth and steady climb in the RPM's all the way to its 7000rpm redline. When it comes to windy roads, this car is very fast!! The engines small displacement and smooth feel all the way to the redline gives the driver the confidence that the engine can surely take a beating. Mine has 289,000km of hitting the redline every day and no problems. I change the oil evry 5 months or 5000kms though using the reccomended 10w30. The only Mazda MX-3 V6 I would avoid is an automatic one. The auto could not handle the power of the V6 and usually doesnt last. The 5 speed lasts forever provided u change the gear oil every 2 years (only costs 45$)

