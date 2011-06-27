1993 Mazda MX-3 Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$704 - $1,637
Used MX-3 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
A cassette stereo is made standard, and Laguna Blue Metallic is a new color.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mazda MX-3.
Most helpful consumer reviews
mikeetown,01/31/2013
The 1.8 V6 isn't very powerful but it has a very smooth and steady climb in the RPM's all the way to its 7000rpm redline. When it comes to windy roads, this car is very fast!! The engines small displacement and smooth feel all the way to the redline gives the driver the confidence that the engine can surely take a beating. Mine has 289,000km of hitting the redline every day and no problems. I change the oil evry 5 months or 5000kms though using the reccomended 10w30. The only Mazda MX-3 V6 I would avoid is an automatic one. The auto could not handle the power of the V6 and usually doesnt last. The 5 speed lasts forever provided u change the gear oil every 2 years (only costs 45$)
GGCAN,09/26/2010
I purchased this car used in 1999 with 104,000 km and it was the 4 cyl. At that time I didn't have a lot of money for a car as I had just taken out a mortgage and needed a car. I am not sorry for this purchase, as the car has lasted me until now September 2010 and is now showing it's age and I am replacing it. I've pretty much driven it into the ground and other than maintenance, had not put money into any repairs...it's been very dependable.
rl88,10/22/2004
GS 2dr Hatchback
I have all power options, the pw broke on me, i also had to change the tranny, the engine is still strong, I can't seem to beat other v6 cars off the line but then when around 40 KM you feel that you are flying and it doesn't stop accelerating, it's an OKAY car. If you are looking for a nice 2 door V6, get a accord or solara, it's the same on gas, actually probably better.
RJR,11/13/2008
I can't say enough about this car. It might not be the coolest car on the road but I owned this car for over 12 years, put over 110,000 miles on it, and it saved me a ton of cash. The reliability of this car is off the charts. I might have put $3k into it the entire time I owned it, and that's replacing consumables like brakes, exhaust, etc. The car never failed me once and is probably still on the road somewhere. I sold the car with 139,000 miles on it and it was still on the original clutch!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Mazda MX-3 features & specs
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the MX-3
Related Used 1993 Mazda MX-3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019