Consumer Rating
(23)
1993 Mazda MX-3 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1995
1994
1993
1992
Mazda MX-3 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$704 - $1,637
Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

A cassette stereo is made standard, and Laguna Blue Metallic is a new color.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mazda MX-3.

5(65%)
4(26%)
3(4%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.5
23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Reliable, Cheap maintenance, motivating to drive....
mikeetown,01/31/2013
The 1.8 V6 isn't very powerful but it has a very smooth and steady climb in the RPM's all the way to its 7000rpm redline. When it comes to windy roads, this car is very fast!! The engines small displacement and smooth feel all the way to the redline gives the driver the confidence that the engine can surely take a beating. Mine has 289,000km of hitting the redline every day and no problems. I change the oil evry 5 months or 5000kms though using the reccomended 10w30. The only Mazda MX-3 V6 I would avoid is an automatic one. The auto could not handle the power of the V6 and usually doesnt last. The 5 speed lasts forever provided u change the gear oil every 2 years (only costs 45$)
Still running at 17 years old
GGCAN,09/26/2010
I purchased this car used in 1999 with 104,000 km and it was the 4 cyl. At that time I didn't have a lot of money for a car as I had just taken out a mortgage and needed a car. I am not sorry for this purchase, as the car has lasted me until now September 2010 and is now showing it's age and I am replacing it. I've pretty much driven it into the ground and other than maintenance, had not put money into any repairs...it's been very dependable.
Mazda Mx3
rl88,10/22/2004
GS 2dr Hatchback
I have all power options, the pw broke on me, i also had to change the tranny, the engine is still strong, I can't seem to beat other v6 cars off the line but then when around 40 KM you feel that you are flying and it doesn't stop accelerating, it's an OKAY car. If you are looking for a nice 2 door V6, get a accord or solara, it's the same on gas, actually probably better.
My Friend for 12 Years
RJR,11/13/2008
I can't say enough about this car. It might not be the coolest car on the road but I owned this car for over 12 years, put over 110,000 miles on it, and it saved me a ton of cash. The reliability of this car is off the charts. I might have put $3k into it the entire time I owned it, and that's replacing consumables like brakes, exhaust, etc. The car never failed me once and is probably still on the road somewhere. I sold the car with 139,000 miles on it and it was still on the original clutch!
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Mazda MX-3

Used 1993 Mazda MX-3 Overview

The Used 1993 Mazda MX-3 is offered in the following submodels: MX-3 Hatchback. Available styles include Special 2dr Hatchback, 2dr Hatchback, and GS 2dr Hatchback.

