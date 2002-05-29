  1. Home
Used 1995 Mazda MX-3

1995 Mazda MX-3
1995 Highlights

GS model, and its cool 1.8-liter V6, vanishes. ABS is available only with manual transmission.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Mazda MX-3.

5 star reviews: 84%
4 star reviews: 7%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 9%
Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 13 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • spaciousness
  • appearance
  • driving experience
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • interior
  • handling & steering
  • doors
  • seats
  • fuel efficiency
  • climate control
  • maintenance & parts
  • value
  • oil
  • engine
  • cup holders
  • lights
  • electrical system
  • brakes
  • transmission
  • comfort

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.75 out of 5 stars, MX-3 - princess of power
Silver fox,

I've been driving my 1995 MX-3 V-6 for 6 years now and I'd rank it with any coupe of any make, price range or year! Peppy, great looking, reliable, like any car of the Mazda line. Give it regular mechanical maintenance and a little body TLC and it will love you back. A Porsche tried to race it on the highway the other day--and lost.

4.75 out of 5 stars, Excellent
anquilla,

For a 10 year old car, with 110k miles on it, this has given me fewer problems than every Civic my friends or I have owned. Nothing beyond routine maintenance and gives me better mileage than a comparable Corolla. Not to mention the most important part - it's a lot more fun to drive than either of them.

5 out of 5 stars, I Love this Car!!!
MX-3_B6-D,

Beautiful car, especially in Brilliant Black (which I obviously own). Very roomy for such a small car. Great handling, great performance for such small displacement. I have very little rust and it is 13 years old! A/C is still going, that is a plus for me. Only problem I've had with this car, is that the valve cover leaked a little oil onto the manifold cover and smoked a bit (which could happen to any car), but some gasket sealant can solve that problem. I've only sat in the back seat of my car once, just to see how it felt. They could be a little more reclined, but I'm not riding in the back so it's not my problem... HA HA!

4.375 out of 5 stars, A really reliable car
Bill V,

I've had my MX3 since 95. Bought it new and it has been a great car. Other than normal stuff like brake pads, tires and oil changes the ONLY major fix was a new set of spark plug wires, which took the {bleeping} mechanic several attempts to trouble shoot so it cost more to fix than it should have. It has decent performance, but it's real strengths are handling, and the interior space/comfort. I have carried an entire Futon home in that car, and was able to close the back hatch! This car has been VERY reliable, like most pre-Ford Mazdas. (don't buy a Tribute, or a Ford Focus!) The interior is constructed from very high quality materials. Bill V.

Features & Specs

2dr Hatchback features & specs
2dr Hatchback
N/A
MPG 25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

Is the Mazda MX-3 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1995 MX-3 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Mazda MX-3 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the MX-3 gets an EPA-estimated 28 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the MX-3 has 8.4 cubic feet of trunk space.

Is the Mazda MX-3 reliable?

To determine whether the Mazda MX-3 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the MX-3. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the MX-3's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1995 Mazda MX-3 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1995 Mazda MX-3 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1995 MX-3 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1995 Mazda MX-3?

The least-expensive 1995 Mazda MX-3 is the 1995 Mazda MX-3 2dr Hatchback. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

    What are the different models of Mazda MX-3?

    If you're interested in the Mazda MX-3, the next question is, which MX-3 model is right for you? MX-3 variants include 2dr Hatchback. For a full list of MX-3 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    Used 1995 Mazda MX-3 Overview

    The Used 1995 Mazda MX-3 is offered in the following submodels: MX-3 Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback.

    What do people think of the 1995 Mazda MX-3?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1995 Mazda MX-3 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1995 MX-3 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1995 MX-3.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Mazda MX-3 for sale near.

    Can't find a new 1995 Mazda MX-3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Mazda MX-3 for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,996.

    Find a new Mazda for sale - 2 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $16,673.

