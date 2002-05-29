Used 1995 Mazda MX-3
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the MX-3
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Mazda MX-3.
Trending topics in reviews
- spaciousness
- appearance
- driving experience
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- interior
- handling & steering
- doors
- seats
- fuel efficiency
- climate control
- maintenance & parts
- value
- oil
- engine
- cup holders
- lights
- electrical system
- brakes
- transmission
- comfort
Most helpful consumer reviews
I've been driving my 1995 MX-3 V-6 for 6 years now and I'd rank it with any coupe of any make, price range or year! Peppy, great looking, reliable, like any car of the Mazda line. Give it regular mechanical maintenance and a little body TLC and it will love you back. A Porsche tried to race it on the highway the other day--and lost.
For a 10 year old car, with 110k miles on it, this has given me fewer problems than every Civic my friends or I have owned. Nothing beyond routine maintenance and gives me better mileage than a comparable Corolla. Not to mention the most important part - it's a lot more fun to drive than either of them.
Beautiful car, especially in Brilliant Black (which I obviously own). Very roomy for such a small car. Great handling, great performance for such small displacement. I have very little rust and it is 13 years old! A/C is still going, that is a plus for me. Only problem I've had with this car, is that the valve cover leaked a little oil onto the manifold cover and smoked a bit (which could happen to any car), but some gasket sealant can solve that problem. I've only sat in the back seat of my car once, just to see how it felt. They could be a little more reclined, but I'm not riding in the back so it's not my problem... HA HA!
I've had my MX3 since 95. Bought it new and it has been a great car. Other than normal stuff like brake pads, tires and oil changes the ONLY major fix was a new set of spark plug wires, which took the {bleeping} mechanic several attempts to trouble shoot so it cost more to fix than it should have. It has decent performance, but it's real strengths are handling, and the interior space/comfort. I have carried an entire Futon home in that car, and was able to close the back hatch! This car has been VERY reliable, like most pre-Ford Mazdas. (don't buy a Tribute, or a Ford Focus!) The interior is constructed from very high quality materials. Bill V.
Features & Specs
|2dr Hatchback
N/A
|MPG
|25 city / 34 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|88 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ
Is the Mazda MX-3 a good car?
Is the Mazda MX-3 reliable?
Is the 1995 Mazda MX-3 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1995 Mazda MX-3?
The least-expensive 1995 Mazda MX-3 is the 1995 Mazda MX-3 2dr Hatchback. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Mazda MX-3?
More about the 1995 Mazda MX-3
Used 1995 Mazda MX-3 Overview
The Used 1995 Mazda MX-3 is offered in the following submodels: MX-3 Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback.
What do people think of the 1995 Mazda MX-3?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1995 Mazda MX-3 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1995 MX-3 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1995 MX-3.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1995 Mazda MX-3 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1995 MX-3 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 1995 Mazda MX-3?
Which 1995 Mazda MX-3s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Mazda MX-3 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1995 Mazda MX-3.
Can't find a new 1995 Mazda MX-3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mazda MX-3 for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,996.
Find a new Mazda for sale - 2 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $16,673.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 1995 Mazda MX-3?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mazda lease specials
Related Used 1995 Mazda MX-3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Maxima 2016
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2013
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2005
- Used Honda Fit 2018
- Used Lexus LC 500 2018
- Used Audi A4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2017
- Used Ford Focus 2014
- Used Nissan Armada 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles