4.75 out of 5 stars, MX-3 - princess of power

Silver fox , 02/22/2009

I've been driving my 1995 MX-3 V-6 for 6 years now and I'd rank it with any coupe of any make, price range or year! Peppy, great looking, reliable, like any car of the Mazda line. Give it regular mechanical maintenance and a little body TLC and it will love you back. A Porsche tried to race it on the highway the other day--and lost.

4.75 out of 5 stars, Excellent

anquilla , 09/02/2006

For a 10 year old car, with 110k miles on it, this has given me fewer problems than every Civic my friends or I have owned. Nothing beyond routine maintenance and gives me better mileage than a comparable Corolla. Not to mention the most important part - it's a lot more fun to drive than either of them.

5 out of 5 stars, I Love this Car!!!

MX-3_B6-D , 06/14/2008

Beautiful car, especially in Brilliant Black (which I obviously own). Very roomy for such a small car. Great handling, great performance for such small displacement. I have very little rust and it is 13 years old! A/C is still going, that is a plus for me. Only problem I've had with this car, is that the valve cover leaked a little oil onto the manifold cover and smoked a bit (which could happen to any car), but some gasket sealant can solve that problem. I've only sat in the back seat of my car once, just to see how it felt. They could be a little more reclined, but I'm not riding in the back so it's not my problem... HA HA!

4.375 out of 5 stars, A really reliable car

Bill V , 05/29/2002

I've had my MX3 since 95. Bought it new and it has been a great car. Other than normal stuff like brake pads, tires and oil changes the ONLY major fix was a new set of spark plug wires, which took the {bleeping} mechanic several attempts to trouble shoot so it cost more to fix than it should have. It has decent performance, but it's real strengths are handling, and the interior space/comfort. I have carried an entire Futon home in that car, and was able to close the back hatch! This car has been VERY reliable, like most pre-Ford Mazdas. (don't buy a Tribute, or a Ford Focus!) The interior is constructed from very high quality materials. Bill V.

