Used 1992 Mazda MPV Minivan Consumer Reviews
Last of The Best
I bought this van as a second car fixer-upper. I was surprised at the 3.0 engine coming back to life with a new a/c compressor, cooling system transplant, new belts, and hoses, and a simple tune-up. This mpv has a power button transmission option for towing trailers which I had serviced for $43. Has enough room for my family of 5 to travel around Florida at easy with our luggage. Great van, truck & addition to our family. I recommend this mpv van renovation to any family who wants a minivan/truck 4 under $6000.
Well-built minivan
Bought ours used about 2 years ago with 103k miles. Fit and finish are still excellent, everything works. Handling is solid and neutral - good tires make a big difference. Typically makes 18mpg in town which isn't bad considering engine size and weight of vehicle. Smooth ride, good ergonomics for driver (except cruise control location on dash!). The engine on ours occasionally has fairly loud valvetrain noise - apparently a problem with this model year. Dealer had fixed it once before we owned it, but it's back. Everything else so far has been bulletproof - AC, brakes, transmission.
Better luck elsewhere
My 1992 MPV is my second Mazda van (along with my 4 cyl. 1989 which was a much more reliable vehicle) and is a reasonably comfortable and good-driving minivan. But a new engine top end at 35K miles, new automatic transmission at 66K miles, annual air conditioning recharges/repairs, timing belt breaks at 40K miles, etc. were the main problems. And I REALLY maintained this vehicle well. Mazda corp. cusomer service was also less than stellar when I asked for some adjustment on the transmission and was told "too bad". My cost to drive was only a little less than the payment on my new Toyota Matrix XRS!
definetly reliable, a real workhorse.
I DONT KNOW WHAT THESE OTHER GUYS ARE COMPLAING ABOUT .I BOUGHT MINE AT 120K AND HAVE DRIVEN IT FOR FIVE YEARS WITH ONLY A TIMING BELT BREAKING AT 128K.NOT A BIG DEAL.NVER FAILED TO START.EASY TO WORK ON,REAR WHEEL DRIVE.GOOD WEIGHT DISTRIBUTION,PREDICTABLE HANDLING.AN EXCELLENT VEHICLE THAT HAS GOT SOME DECENT FEATURES.I WOULD RECOMMEND TO ANYBODY.
MPV is Reliable
I've had this vehicle for almost 10 years now and it has been the most reliable vehicle I've ever owned.
Sponsored cars related to the MPV
Related Used 1992 Mazda MPV Minivan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner