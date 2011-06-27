Used 2000 Mazda Millenia Sedan Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
n_8dog, 02/28/2002
This car has amazing reliability history. I don't know why it never took off in sales. I mean, you can't get a sleeker, snazzier, roommier, sportier, car for the same price. It is my second S model, and I don't agree with the review given by Edmunds. I am selling mine to get into a house with all these low mortgage rates flying around. With the high ratings for reliability and build quality given by Consumer Reports, I think this is a great car.

I will miss my Millenia.... maybe???

Cherie , 11/12/2004
I have owned my '00 Millenia for over 3 years now and it has been an AWESOME car to own. Fun to drive, all around good quality and excellent reliability. However, I have to give it up because of the poor gas mileage (22-24mpg city.) Trading it in on a VW Jetta TDI (38-40mpg city.) Also, my husband finds the seats extremely uncomfortable.

True love

BHRpowered, 07/28/2008
I purchased my Millenia brand spanking new off the showroom floor and have been in love since day 1. I went so far as a purchase a 2nd car and save this baby for the weekends. The styling and history behind it are timeless, with LEDs and factory style HIDs added I have people come up to me asking if it's a 2009. Excellent long distance highway car, good around town, very high quality all around, if it didn't have a Mazda badge it could have easily sold for 75k. I have never driven anywhere without attracting attention, envy, and curious on lookers wondering what it was.

Mazda Millenia

SOOSIE, 03/30/2002
Every where I go, people stop me and say wow what a great looking car. It drives smooth, has been very dependable, great gas mileage 21 around town, 26-28 on the road. One problem, I live in Oregon it rains, the trunk when opened after it rains drips into the trunk. The only other problem, I think there is too much street noise. It is great fun to drive, very dependable, good looking and I would buy another Mazda based on performance and ease.

2000 - millenia

cme, 06/28/2002
2 years - 23k miles - and not one problem. great car!

