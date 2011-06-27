Used 2013 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2013 Mazdaspeed 3
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Front limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/397.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower263 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
MAZDASPEED3 Tech Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
265 watts stereo outputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Interior Lighting Kityes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/4-month Subscriptionyes
Compass & Auto Dim Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.9 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/clothyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.2 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Pearl Paint Chargeyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track60.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity42.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3281 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Length177.6 in.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height57.5 in.
EPA interior volume111.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width69.7 in.
Rear track60.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl Mica
  • Velocity Red Mica
  • Black Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Red Insert, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/40R18 88Y tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
