Vehicle overview

It's not easy getting old. The 2013 Mazdaspeed 3 doesn't have to worry about its knees getting weak, its back aching or its paint turning gray. It does, however, have to worry about the young whippersnappers coming onto the scene that outshine it in a number of ways.

Before we get to those new kids on the block, however, let's look at what the Speed 3 still has going for it: power. With 263 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, this Mazda's turbocharged four-cylinder is outrageously robust for a car that shunts its power to the front wheels. This makes for muscle-carlike acceleration, but then it also brings with it a fair amount of unwanted torque steer as well.

Nevertheless, handling is still a strong suit, augmenting the already excellent regular Mazda 3 with a sport-tuned suspension and other mechanical upgrades sure to please around corners. And like the non-Speed 3, it boasts a practical hatchback body style that encourages Ikea and canyon runs alike.

Last year, giving advice about hot hatches used to essentially come down to two choices. Want maximum bang-for-your buck performance and superior handling? Get a Mazdaspeed 3. Want more comfort, refinement and easier-to-operate controls? The 2013 Volkswagen GTI was your answer. This year, however, the new and highly impressive 2013 Ford Focus ST has effectively split the difference between those two rivals. While the Speed 3 and GTI are still worth a look, the Ford would be awfully hard to pass up.

Of course, none of these front-wheel-drive hot hatches can match the go-fast ability and all-weather assurance of the Subaru WRX. And they definitely can't come close to the agility and all-out fun of those other new whippersnappers, the rear-wheel-drive Scion FR-S and Subaru BRZ twins.

Age has not rendered the 2013 Mazdaspeed 3 irrelevant. It's still a fun, well-equipped, surprisingly practical performance bargain. However, those younger, more attractive choices need to be strongly considered.