2022 Mazda CX-9 Consumer Reviews

5 out of 5 stars

Just bought the last model of the CR-9

FireStation46 , 01/19/2022
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Hard negotiations. I refused the $3k the dealer added for pretty useless add-ins. Got it below MSRP. Got it as it rolled off the delivery truck. $33k all-in for the Sports Edition. Old style gas cap and to open you have to hit the switch under the steering wheel, the Chevy Equinox was a better system. You have to hit the key fob’s little side button to open and unlock the car unlike the easy Equinox keyless feature. Hard to see the open/lock buttons. Sirius/XM not available at this level vehicle. I got the app stream to my IPhone cheaper than the Equinox set up. Roomy, powerful for a 4 cylinder. Getting 21 MPG. Nice 3rd row gives more passenger space than the Equinox, room for the twins baby seats.

Safety
5 out of 5 stars
Technology
3 out of 5 stars
Performance
5 out of 5 stars
Interior
5 out of 5 stars
Comfort
5 out of 5 stars
Reliability
5 out of 5 stars
Value
5 out of 5 stars
