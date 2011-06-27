Used 2017 Mazda CX-9 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CX-9 SUV
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,727*
Total Cash Price
$29,868
Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,761*
Total Cash Price
$40,116
Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,594*
Total Cash Price
$41,288
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,219*
Total Cash Price
$40,409
Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,643*
Total Cash Price
$30,453
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,811*
Total Cash Price
$29,282
Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,426*
Total Cash Price
$42,459
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CX-9 SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$777
|$801
|$824
|$850
|$875
|$4,127
|Maintenance
|$1,575
|$2,183
|$1,750
|$933
|$3,053
|$9,494
|Repairs
|$328
|$479
|$559
|$652
|$761
|$2,780
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,605
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,793
|Financing
|$1,607
|$1,291
|$957
|$598
|$216
|$4,669
|Depreciation
|$6,306
|$2,999
|$2,639
|$2,339
|$2,098
|$16,380
|Fuel
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,608
|$9,252
|$8,271
|$6,958
|$8,637
|$46,727
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CX-9 SUV Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$1,141
|$1,175
|$5,543
|Maintenance
|$2,115
|$2,932
|$2,351
|$1,254
|$4,100
|$12,752
|Repairs
|$441
|$644
|$751
|$875
|$1,022
|$3,733
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,156
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,408
|Financing
|$2,158
|$1,734
|$1,285
|$803
|$290
|$6,270
|Depreciation
|$8,469
|$4,028
|$3,544
|$3,141
|$2,818
|$22,001
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$2,008
|$2,069
|$2,132
|$10,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,277
|$12,427
|$11,109
|$9,346
|$11,601
|$62,761
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CX-9 SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,139
|$1,175
|$1,210
|$5,705
|Maintenance
|$2,177
|$3,017
|$2,420
|$1,290
|$4,220
|$13,124
|Repairs
|$454
|$663
|$773
|$901
|$1,052
|$3,842
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,219
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,479
|Financing
|$2,221
|$1,785
|$1,323
|$826
|$299
|$6,454
|Depreciation
|$8,717
|$4,145
|$3,648
|$3,233
|$2,900
|$22,643
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,811
|$12,790
|$11,434
|$9,619
|$11,940
|$64,594
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CX-9 SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,150
|$1,184
|$5,583
|Maintenance
|$2,131
|$2,953
|$2,368
|$1,263
|$4,130
|$12,845
|Repairs
|$444
|$649
|$756
|$882
|$1,029
|$3,760
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,172
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,426
|Financing
|$2,174
|$1,747
|$1,294
|$809
|$293
|$6,316
|Depreciation
|$8,531
|$4,057
|$3,570
|$3,164
|$2,839
|$22,161
|Fuel
|$1,907
|$1,965
|$2,023
|$2,084
|$2,147
|$10,126
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,411
|$12,518
|$11,190
|$9,414
|$11,686
|$63,219
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CX-9 SUV Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$792
|$816
|$840
|$866
|$892
|$4,208
|Maintenance
|$1,606
|$2,226
|$1,785
|$952
|$3,113
|$9,680
|Repairs
|$335
|$489
|$570
|$665
|$776
|$2,834
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,637
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,828
|Financing
|$1,638
|$1,317
|$976
|$609
|$220
|$4,760
|Depreciation
|$6,429
|$3,058
|$2,690
|$2,385
|$2,139
|$16,701
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,875
|$9,434
|$8,433
|$7,095
|$8,807
|$47,643
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CX-9 SUV Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$785
|$808
|$833
|$858
|$4,046
|Maintenance
|$1,544
|$2,140
|$1,716
|$915
|$2,993
|$9,308
|Repairs
|$322
|$470
|$548
|$639
|$746
|$2,725
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,574
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,758
|Financing
|$1,575
|$1,266
|$938
|$586
|$212
|$4,577
|Depreciation
|$6,182
|$2,940
|$2,587
|$2,293
|$2,057
|$16,059
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,341
|$9,071
|$8,109
|$6,822
|$8,468
|$45,811
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CX-9 SUV Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,105
|$1,138
|$1,172
|$1,208
|$1,244
|$5,867
|Maintenance
|$2,239
|$3,103
|$2,488
|$1,327
|$4,340
|$13,497
|Repairs
|$467
|$682
|$795
|$927
|$1,082
|$3,951
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,282
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,549
|Financing
|$2,284
|$1,836
|$1,360
|$850
|$307
|$6,637
|Depreciation
|$8,964
|$4,263
|$3,751
|$3,325
|$2,983
|$23,286
|Fuel
|$2,004
|$2,065
|$2,126
|$2,190
|$2,256
|$10,640
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,344
|$13,153
|$11,758
|$9,892
|$12,279
|$66,426
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 CX-9
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Mazda CX-9 in Virginia is:not available
