Estimated values
2010 Mazda CX-7 i Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,506
|$5,004
|$5,987
|Clean
|$3,315
|$4,723
|$5,642
|Average
|$2,932
|$4,163
|$4,950
|Rough
|$2,550
|$3,603
|$4,259
Estimated values
2010 Mazda CX-7 i SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,412
|$4,856
|$5,805
|Clean
|$3,226
|$4,584
|$5,470
|Average
|$2,853
|$4,040
|$4,800
|Rough
|$2,481
|$3,496
|$4,130
Estimated values
2010 Mazda CX-7 s Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,958
|$5,716
|$6,869
|Clean
|$3,742
|$5,395
|$6,472
|Average
|$3,310
|$4,755
|$5,679
|Rough
|$2,878
|$4,115
|$4,886
Estimated values
2010 Mazda CX-7 s Touring 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,831
|$5,609
|$6,776
|Clean
|$3,622
|$5,295
|$6,384
|Average
|$3,204
|$4,667
|$5,602
|Rough
|$2,786
|$4,038
|$4,820
Estimated values
2010 Mazda CX-7 s Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,063
|$5,596
|$6,604
|Clean
|$3,841
|$5,282
|$6,223
|Average
|$3,398
|$4,656
|$5,461
|Rough
|$2,955
|$4,029
|$4,698
Estimated values
2010 Mazda CX-7 s Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,926
|$6,996
|$8,357
|Clean
|$4,657
|$6,605
|$7,875
|Average
|$4,120
|$5,821
|$6,910
|Rough
|$3,583
|$5,037
|$5,945