Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CX-5 SUV
Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,699*
Total Cash Price
$25,027
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,949*
Total Cash Price
$33,614
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,999*
Total Cash Price
$24,536
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,349*
Total Cash Price
$34,596
Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,299*
Total Cash Price
$33,860
Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,399*
Total Cash Price
$25,517
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CX-5 SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$723
|$745
|$767
|$791
|$814
|$3,839
|Maintenance
|$652
|$309
|$1,655
|$1,101
|$1,308
|$5,025
|Repairs
|$132
|$314
|$461
|$539
|$629
|$2,075
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,349
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,517
|Financing
|$1,346
|$1,082
|$801
|$502
|$181
|$3,912
|Depreciation
|$5,036
|$2,284
|$2,008
|$1,781
|$1,598
|$12,707
|Fuel
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,364
|$1,405
|$6,625
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,486
|$6,061
|$7,058
|$6,118
|$5,976
|$35,699
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CX-5 SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$971
|$1,000
|$1,030
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$5,157
|Maintenance
|$875
|$415
|$2,224
|$1,478
|$1,756
|$6,749
|Repairs
|$177
|$422
|$619
|$723
|$845
|$2,787
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,813
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,037
|Financing
|$1,808
|$1,454
|$1,075
|$674
|$242
|$5,254
|Depreciation
|$6,764
|$3,067
|$2,698
|$2,392
|$2,147
|$17,067
|Fuel
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$1,832
|$1,886
|$8,898
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,084
|$8,141
|$9,480
|$8,217
|$8,027
|$47,949
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CX-5 SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$709
|$730
|$752
|$775
|$798
|$3,764
|Maintenance
|$639
|$303
|$1,623
|$1,079
|$1,282
|$4,926
|Repairs
|$129
|$308
|$452
|$528
|$617
|$2,034
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,323
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,487
|Financing
|$1,320
|$1,061
|$785
|$492
|$177
|$3,835
|Depreciation
|$4,937
|$2,239
|$1,969
|$1,746
|$1,567
|$12,458
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,280
|$5,942
|$6,920
|$5,998
|$5,859
|$34,999
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CX-5 SUV Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,000
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$1,093
|$1,125
|$5,307
|Maintenance
|$901
|$427
|$2,288
|$1,521
|$1,808
|$6,946
|Repairs
|$182
|$434
|$637
|$744
|$870
|$2,868
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,865
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,097
|Financing
|$1,861
|$1,496
|$1,107
|$694
|$250
|$5,407
|Depreciation
|$6,961
|$3,157
|$2,776
|$2,462
|$2,209
|$17,566
|Fuel
|$1,724
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$9,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,495
|$8,378
|$9,757
|$8,457
|$8,261
|$49,349
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CX-5 SUV Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$978
|$1,007
|$1,038
|$1,070
|$1,101
|$5,194
|Maintenance
|$882
|$418
|$2,240
|$1,489
|$1,769
|$6,798
|Repairs
|$178
|$425
|$624
|$729
|$851
|$2,807
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,826
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,052
|Financing
|$1,822
|$1,464
|$1,083
|$679
|$244
|$5,292
|Depreciation
|$6,813
|$3,090
|$2,717
|$2,409
|$2,162
|$17,192
|Fuel
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,791
|$1,845
|$1,900
|$8,963
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,186
|$8,200
|$9,550
|$8,277
|$8,085
|$48,299
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CX-5 SUV Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$737
|$759
|$782
|$806
|$830
|$3,915
|Maintenance
|$665
|$315
|$1,688
|$1,122
|$1,333
|$5,123
|Repairs
|$134
|$320
|$470
|$549
|$642
|$2,115
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,376
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,546
|Financing
|$1,373
|$1,103
|$816
|$512
|$184
|$3,988
|Depreciation
|$5,134
|$2,329
|$2,048
|$1,816
|$1,630
|$12,956
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,755
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,691
|$6,180
|$7,197
|$6,238
|$6,093
|$36,399
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 CX-5
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
