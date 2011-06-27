Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CX-5 SUV
Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,801*
Total Cash Price
$17,407
Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,399*
Total Cash Price
$23,380
Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,725*
Total Cash Price
$24,063
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,730*
Total Cash Price
$23,551
Sport 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/14 (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,464*
Total Cash Price
$17,749
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,050*
Total Cash Price
$24,746
Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,138*
Total Cash Price
$17,066
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,138*
Total Cash Price
$17,066
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CX-5 SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$730
|$752
|$775
|$798
|$822
|$3,877
|Maintenance
|$1,062
|$1,062
|$328
|$1,881
|$1,699
|$6,032
|Repairs
|$504
|$585
|$684
|$799
|$932
|$3,505
|Taxes & Fees
|$954
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,121
|Financing
|$936
|$753
|$557
|$349
|$126
|$2,721
|Depreciation
|$4,352
|$1,656
|$1,459
|$1,292
|$1,160
|$9,920
|Fuel
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,364
|$1,405
|$6,625
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,786
|$6,135
|$5,169
|$6,524
|$6,186
|$33,801
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CX-5 SUV Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$981
|$1,010
|$1,041
|$1,071
|$1,104
|$5,207
|Maintenance
|$1,426
|$1,426
|$441
|$2,526
|$2,282
|$8,102
|Repairs
|$677
|$786
|$919
|$1,073
|$1,252
|$4,707
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,281
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,506
|Financing
|$1,258
|$1,011
|$748
|$469
|$170
|$3,655
|Depreciation
|$5,846
|$2,225
|$1,959
|$1,736
|$1,558
|$13,323
|Fuel
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$1,832
|$1,886
|$8,898
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,144
|$8,241
|$6,943
|$8,763
|$8,309
|$45,399
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CX-5 SUV Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,010
|$1,039
|$1,072
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$5,359
|Maintenance
|$1,468
|$1,468
|$454
|$2,600
|$2,349
|$8,339
|Repairs
|$697
|$809
|$946
|$1,104
|$1,289
|$4,845
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,318
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,550
|Financing
|$1,294
|$1,041
|$770
|$482
|$175
|$3,762
|Depreciation
|$6,016
|$2,290
|$2,016
|$1,786
|$1,603
|$13,712
|Fuel
|$1,724
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$9,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,528
|$8,481
|$7,146
|$9,018
|$8,552
|$46,725
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CX-5 SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$988
|$1,017
|$1,049
|$1,079
|$1,112
|$5,245
|Maintenance
|$1,437
|$1,437
|$444
|$2,545
|$2,299
|$8,161
|Repairs
|$682
|$792
|$926
|$1,081
|$1,261
|$4,742
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,290
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,517
|Financing
|$1,267
|$1,018
|$753
|$472
|$171
|$3,682
|Depreciation
|$5,888
|$2,241
|$1,973
|$1,748
|$1,569
|$13,420
|Fuel
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,791
|$1,845
|$1,900
|$8,963
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,240
|$8,301
|$6,994
|$8,826
|$8,370
|$45,730
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CX-5 SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/14 (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$745
|$766
|$790
|$813
|$838
|$3,953
|Maintenance
|$1,083
|$1,083
|$335
|$1,918
|$1,733
|$6,151
|Repairs
|$514
|$597
|$698
|$814
|$951
|$3,573
|Taxes & Fees
|$972
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,143
|Financing
|$955
|$768
|$568
|$356
|$129
|$2,775
|Depreciation
|$4,438
|$1,689
|$1,487
|$1,318
|$1,182
|$10,114
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,755
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,978
|$6,256
|$5,271
|$6,652
|$6,308
|$34,464
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CX-5 SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$1,102
|$1,134
|$1,169
|$5,511
|Maintenance
|$1,509
|$1,509
|$467
|$2,674
|$2,416
|$8,575
|Repairs
|$716
|$832
|$973
|$1,135
|$1,325
|$4,982
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,356
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,594
|Financing
|$1,331
|$1,070
|$792
|$496
|$180
|$3,869
|Depreciation
|$6,187
|$2,355
|$2,074
|$1,837
|$1,649
|$14,101
|Fuel
|$1,773
|$1,827
|$1,882
|$1,939
|$1,997
|$9,418
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,911
|$8,722
|$7,349
|$9,274
|$8,794
|$48,050
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CX-5 SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$716
|$737
|$760
|$782
|$806
|$3,801
|Maintenance
|$1,041
|$1,041
|$322
|$1,844
|$1,666
|$5,914
|Repairs
|$494
|$574
|$671
|$783
|$914
|$3,436
|Taxes & Fees
|$935
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,099
|Financing
|$918
|$738
|$546
|$342
|$124
|$2,668
|Depreciation
|$4,267
|$1,624
|$1,430
|$1,267
|$1,137
|$9,725
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,594
|$6,015
|$5,068
|$6,396
|$6,065
|$33,138
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CX-5 SUV Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$716
|$737
|$760
|$782
|$806
|$3,801
|Maintenance
|$1,041
|$1,041
|$322
|$1,844
|$1,666
|$5,914
|Repairs
|$494
|$574
|$671
|$783
|$914
|$3,436
|Taxes & Fees
|$935
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,099
|Financing
|$918
|$738
|$546
|$342
|$124
|$2,668
|Depreciation
|$4,267
|$1,624
|$1,430
|$1,267
|$1,137
|$9,725
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,594
|$6,015
|$5,068
|$6,396
|$6,065
|$33,138
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 CX-5
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Mazda CX-5 in Virginia is:not available
