2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid Tested: An Imperfect Marriage

Improved fuel economy can't make up for a poor driving experience

2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid front 3/4
  • written by
    Vehicle Test Editor
    Reese Counts has worked in the automotive industry since he started as an intern at Edmunds in 2015. He has written or edited thousands of car-related articles and tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Reese is a vehicle test editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to Autoblog. Reese has also been featured on Yahoo! Finance, Engadget and AOL reviewing cars and covering automotive technology, auto shows and more. Reese learned to drive in his father's C4 Chevrolet Corvette and now owns his grandfather's 1999 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG. A love for cars runs deep in his family.
    edited by
    Director, Editorial Content
    Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 1999 BMW M Roadster to local punk shows.
  • The CX-50 Hybrid uses a Toyota-sourced hybrid powertrain rated at 30 mpg combined.
  • Performance isn't up to the level of other Mazda products.
  • Prices for the CX-50 Hybrid start at $35,390.

It's no secret that Mazda is behind the ball when it comes to electrification. The company's efforts to date have been less than stellar. The MX-30 (RIP) lacked the range to be competitive as an EV, and the plug-in hybrid system is the weakest part of our long-term CX-90. For the new CX-50 Hybrid, Mazda partnered with Toyota — an automaker synonymous with hybrids — for the powertrain. I hoped this synergy would yield an athletic and efficient two-row crossover. But that's not how things shook out.

A Mazda unlike any other

The CX-50 Hybrid's powertrain is related to the one in the Toyota Camry Hybrid. A 2.5-liter inline-four is paired with three electric motors — one at the front axle and two at the rear — and a continuously variable transmission. The rear electric motors give the Mazda all-wheel drive, though there's no mechanical connection between the engine at the front and the wheels at the rear.

2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid interior

The hybrid's output is rated at 219 horsepower, placing it between the 187-hp base CX-50 and the 227-hp CX-50 Turbo (or 256 hp if you're running 93 octane fuel). At the test track, the CX-50 Hybrid went from 0 to 60 mph in 8.2 seconds and passed the quarter-mile marker in 16.2 seconds at 86.3 mph. For reference, the CX-50 Turbo running 91 octane I tested a week later hit 60 mph in 6.9 seconds and passed the quarter mile in 15.1 seconds at 90.1 mph. A Hyundai Tucson Hybrid — one of the Mazda's main competitors — hit 60 mph in 7.6 seconds.

It's no surprise that the Hybrid is slower than the Turbo, but it's not just the lack of horsepower holding it back. On our scales, the Hybrid weighed in at 4,097 pounds, a full 254 pounds more than the Turbo. Compounding the extra mass was the relative lack of response from the hybrid powertrain. Floor the pedal and wait; the engine will spin up, but it's not as snappy as Mazda's own four-cylinder engines, turbocharged or not. The CVT will eventually hold revs near the redline, but it makes for a bit of a disconnected experience if you've driven other Mazdas.

Braking performance was worse, too, with panic stops taking about 8 feet longer in the CX-50 Hybrid than the CX-50 Turbo and 9 feet past where the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid (one of Edmunds' favorite hybrids) stopped. Handling — usually a highlight in a Mazda — was lackluster as well. We use a 200-foot skidpad to test lateral grip. The CX-50 Hybrid was off the mark here, pulling just 0.81 g compared to the Tucson Hybrid's 0.86 g and the CX-50 Turbo's 0.87 g.

2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid rear 3/4

A bit of both, better than neither

No vehicle — especially a small crossover SUV — should be judged solely on how it performs at our test track, but I expected more from a Mazda, even one with the heart of a Toyota. On the street, the powertrain's drawbacks are present but less noticeable. There's enough power to merge onto the highway, but passing requires patience as the CX-50 Hybrid isn't eager to accelerate at those speeds.

Now, that's true of any other hybrid in this class. These aren't particularly quick cars, but the one thing Mazda usually has going for it is the driving dynamics and a sense of fun, both of which are missing here. Without it, you're left with a car that's not quite as good as a full Mazda or a full Toyota product. If you want a fuel-efficient crossover, there are better options in this class.

