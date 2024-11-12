2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid Tested: An Imperfect Marriage

The hybrid's output is rated at 219 horsepower, placing it between the 187-hp base CX-50 and the 227-hp CX-50 Turbo (or 256 hp if you're running 93 octane fuel). At the test track, the CX-50 Hybrid went from 0 to 60 mph in 8.2 seconds and passed the quarter-mile marker in 16.2 seconds at 86.3 mph. For reference, the CX-50 Turbo running 91 octane I tested a week later hit 60 mph in 6.9 seconds and passed the quarter mile in 15.1 seconds at 90.1 mph. A Hyundai Tucson Hybrid — one of the Mazda's main competitors — hit 60 mph in 7.6 seconds.

It's no surprise that the Hybrid is slower than the Turbo, but it's not just the lack of horsepower holding it back. On our scales, the Hybrid weighed in at 4,097 pounds, a full 254 pounds more than the Turbo. Compounding the extra mass was the relative lack of response from the hybrid powertrain. Floor the pedal and wait; the engine will spin up, but it's not as snappy as Mazda's own four-cylinder engines, turbocharged or not. The CVT will eventually hold revs near the redline, but it makes for a bit of a disconnected experience if you've driven other Mazdas.

Braking performance was worse, too, with panic stops taking about 8 feet longer in the CX-50 Hybrid than the CX-50 Turbo and 9 feet past where the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid (one of Edmunds' favorite hybrids) stopped. Handling — usually a highlight in a Mazda — was lackluster as well. We use a 200-foot skidpad to test lateral grip. The CX-50 Hybrid was off the mark here, pulling just 0.81 g compared to the Tucson Hybrid's 0.86 g and the CX-50 Turbo's 0.87 g.