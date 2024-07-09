2025 Mazda CX-50 First Look: Powered by a Toyota Hybrid

Mazda has been slow to electrify its powertrains, and even when the automaker does add a little zap underhood, the results aren't always well received. The MX-30 EV was dead on its 2022 arrival due to its meager range, and the CX-90 plug-in hybrid's unusual power delivery hasn't endeared it to our editors. But the third time might be the charm. The upcoming 2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid subs in a four-cylinder Toyota powertrain that we've seen in products like the Camry and RAV4. This might be the ship-righting moment that Mazda needs to keep its compact crossover competitive with hybrids from Honda, Kia, Hyundai, Ford and more.

Familiar powertrain in a new package

Given the companies' longtime partnership and Toyota's history with building hybrids, it's no surprise Mazda turned to the big T when it needed to electrify one of its most popular models. Three electric motors augment a 2.5-liter four-cylinder to produce a combined 219 horsepower — the same output as a RAV4 Hybrid. Both vehicles utilize a continuously variable automatic transmission (or CVT) and all-wheel drive.

The hybrid will join a duo of returning powertrains. The standard engine is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder producing 187 horsepower and 185 lb-ft of torque. Buyers looking for something a little spicier can check out the turbocharged four-cylinder, which churns out 227 hp and 310 lb-ft (increasing to 256 hp and 320 lb-ft with 93 octane).

Mazda isn't quoting acceleration times for the hybrid, but Edmunds achieved a 7.8-second run in the RAV4 Hybrid, and we expect a similar result from the CX-50 Hybrid. Of course, the fuel economy gains are more important than outright performance figures; while Mazda hasn't disclosed estimates for every EPA test, the automaker claims the CX-50 Hybrid will return 38 mpg in the combined city/highway cycle. That's 10 mpg better than the standard engine's combined result, which itself is up 1 mpg this year due to unspecified changes to the engine's internals.