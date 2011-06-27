Used 2006 Mazda B-Series Truck Cab Plus 4 Consumer Reviews
One of the best vehicles I've owned
This is a very basic truck, but that's one of the things I like about it. I inherited the truck from the original owner. It was meticulously maintained by the previous owner and myself. It was purchased brand new by said first owner, and it has always run like a top. With the exception of a battery replacement, it has never broken down. I put about 20,000 miles on it in the last year, and it has maintained mpg (around 28 for the v6), never overheated (despite 7 trips in 6 months between Oregon and Los Angeles), and still runs smooth as silk. The only issue has been that the air conditioner no longer works, but I'm sure it's a recharge issue (living in the Pacific Northwest, it doesn't concern me). In short, it's a great truck, and I will keep it and continue to maintain it until it outlives itself, after which I will look for another (either Mazda b3000 or a ford ranger of similar year).
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
