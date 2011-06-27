Used 1993 Mazda 929 Consumer Reviews

Great Car Boxster967 , 04/29/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car is a great car. It is big yet quick and responsive. It's a sport sedan that emphazises the sportiness. It now has 93,000 miles on it, and it still drives great. The transmission has needed a few repairs but overall it has been very good. I definetly recommend it to people who want a car that is fun to drive Report Abuse

I love this car claudiog , 12/26/2007 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This has been an excellent vehicle for me. It has been very reliable and is the nicest car I have ever owned. The car has 190,000 miles on it and is still doing well. I am considering trading it in this year (2008). The ride is very comfortable, has decent power and handling, however the gas mileage is not the best. The struts are in need of replacement but the rest of the car is in good shape. The only repairs that the car has needed was an oil leak at the valve cover area - only 400.00 to repair. Apart from tires and general maintenance it has been fine. One complaint is the construction of the front door panels - made from plastic and have been slowly falling apart for a couple of years

929 E. Nieman , 04/05/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful One of the most reliable cars I have ever owned! I have 150,000 miles on mine. Have driven it on long hauls all over. The car makes you proud to have one everytime you glance at it. Can put so much luggage in it and still it looks empty. Have never had any major repairs only tune ups!

I would buy another new one if available FRANK INDERBITZEN , 07/11/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I purchased this car new from my local Mazda dealership. The only complaint I have had is that the there is no tilt steering wheel available.I love the ride,design and overall appearance and performance of the car. I would purchase a new one without any hesitation if Mazda still made this model.