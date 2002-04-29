Used 1993 Mazda 929 for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda 929
This car is a great car. It is big yet quick and responsive. It's a sport sedan that emphazises the sportiness. It now has 93,000 miles on it, and it still drives great. The transmission has needed a few repairs but overall it has been very good. I definetly recommend it to people who want a car that is fun to drive