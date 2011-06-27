  1. Home
Used 1991 Mazda 929 Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 929
5.0
2 reviews
List Price Estimate
$769 - $1,855
Like It

bauknight02, 11/29/2005
This car has excellent comfort and great handling. The sun roof is also a trickle charger. The transmission shift RPM's adjust to how the driver drives normally.

Mazda 929S

RAYG44, 05/11/2003
White Paint problem is the only bad part of the vehicle

