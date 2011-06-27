Used 1999 Mazda 626 Consumer Reviews

Great Car salty1211 , 12/03/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought my 1999 Mazda back in May , It has 207,000 Plus miles all I have done to it is Oil Change and Lub . I like all the extra features which are to many to disribe . After owning a Ford -150 4 X 4 I enjoy the Gas Milage I get on The Mazda . Report Abuse

Great Car Ruth , 03/11/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Adequate Room. Love the oscillating vents...love the electric roof. Extremely reliable...never a moments problem. Report Abuse

More than what I bargained for impressed , 07/03/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful We bought this demo car in 2000. I liked the leather seats and deserts colors.It has a very roomy back seat. Lots of head room. We were concerned after the purchase that the transmission seemed to snap. After several visits to the dealer we ended up having the motor mounts replined, which was under warranty. The radio quit working under warranty. The anntena has failed not under warranty and we have replaced a visor. Other than that the car just keeps going now at 138,000 miles. We replaced the brakes, tune ups, the timing belt at the right mileage, recently a new battery. The car feels solid and strong. Can't believe it didn't fall apart after warranty. I'll drive it until it dies. Report Abuse

Falling Apart ann , 09/08/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My 626 was my first vehicle. This was a great started car, very reliable. However, as soon as it neared 80,000 miles things started snowballing. I had belt problems causing acceleration problems, to the point that it was unsafe to drive. This was a minor repair compared to the transmission I had to replace at 95,000 miles. It was running smoothly then just gave out one day. I was told by a local mechanic this is a very common issue. Mine was the third '99 Mazda 626 the shop had seen this year for the same issue. Since the transmission was replaced I've had major problems with the a/c and battery. The car just shut off going 40 mph down the highway today. I am officially retiring this vehicle Report Abuse