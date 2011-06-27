Used 2015 Mazda 6 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
6 Sedan
i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,638*
Total Cash Price
$14,668
i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$42,495*
Total Cash Price
$19,701
i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,735*
Total Cash Price
$20,276
i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$42,805*
Total Cash Price
$19,844
i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,018*
Total Cash Price
$14,380
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 6 Sedan i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$777
|$801
|$824
|$850
|$875
|$4,127
|Maintenance
|$1,142
|$715
|$1,272
|$1,071
|$1,852
|$6,053
|Repairs
|$460
|$533
|$624
|$729
|$851
|$3,198
|Taxes & Fees
|$811
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$978
|Financing
|$788
|$634
|$470
|$294
|$106
|$2,293
|Depreciation
|$3,841
|$1,610
|$1,417
|$1,256
|$1,126
|$9,249
|Fuel
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$5,741
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,902
|$5,449
|$5,797
|$5,422
|$6,069
|$31,638
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 6 Sedan i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$1,141
|$1,175
|$5,543
|Maintenance
|$1,534
|$960
|$1,708
|$1,439
|$2,488
|$8,130
|Repairs
|$618
|$717
|$838
|$980
|$1,143
|$4,295
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,089
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,314
|Financing
|$1,059
|$852
|$632
|$395
|$142
|$3,080
|Depreciation
|$5,159
|$2,162
|$1,903
|$1,686
|$1,512
|$12,423
|Fuel
|$1,452
|$1,496
|$1,541
|$1,586
|$1,634
|$7,710
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,956
|$7,319
|$7,786
|$7,283
|$8,152
|$42,495
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 6 Sedan i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,139
|$1,175
|$1,210
|$5,705
|Maintenance
|$1,579
|$988
|$1,758
|$1,481
|$2,561
|$8,367
|Repairs
|$636
|$737
|$863
|$1,008
|$1,176
|$4,420
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,121
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,352
|Financing
|$1,090
|$877
|$650
|$406
|$147
|$3,170
|Depreciation
|$5,310
|$2,225
|$1,958
|$1,736
|$1,557
|$12,786
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,935
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,305
|$7,532
|$8,013
|$7,496
|$8,390
|$43,735
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 6 Sedan i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,150
|$1,184
|$5,583
|Maintenance
|$1,546
|$967
|$1,721
|$1,449
|$2,506
|$8,189
|Repairs
|$622
|$722
|$845
|$987
|$1,151
|$4,326
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,097
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,323
|Financing
|$1,067
|$858
|$636
|$397
|$144
|$3,102
|Depreciation
|$5,197
|$2,178
|$1,917
|$1,699
|$1,524
|$12,514
|Fuel
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,552
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$7,767
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,043
|$7,372
|$7,843
|$7,336
|$8,211
|$42,805
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 6 Sedan i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$785
|$808
|$833
|$858
|$4,046
|Maintenance
|$1,120
|$701
|$1,247
|$1,050
|$1,816
|$5,934
|Repairs
|$451
|$523
|$612
|$715
|$834
|$3,135
|Taxes & Fees
|$795
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$959
|Financing
|$773
|$622
|$461
|$288
|$104
|$2,248
|Depreciation
|$3,766
|$1,578
|$1,389
|$1,231
|$1,104
|$9,068
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,727
|$5,342
|$5,683
|$5,316
|$5,950
|$31,018
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 6
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Mazda 6 in Virginia is:not available
