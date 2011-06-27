  1. Home
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,213$41,020$44,573
Clean$37,575$40,346$43,816
Average$36,300$39,000$42,301
Rough$35,025$37,653$40,786
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE SVR 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$73,241$76,050$79,707
Clean$72,019$74,801$78,353
Average$69,575$72,305$75,644
Rough$67,130$69,808$72,935
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$51,359$54,290$58,033
Clean$50,502$53,399$57,047
Average$48,788$51,616$55,075
Rough$47,074$49,834$53,103
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE 340 HP 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,511$44,948$48,061
Clean$41,801$44,210$47,244
Average$40,383$42,735$45,611
Rough$38,964$41,259$43,978
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$53,112$55,226$57,973
Clean$52,225$54,319$56,988
Average$50,453$52,506$55,018
Rough$48,681$50,693$53,048
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE SVR 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$74,656$77,646$81,530
Clean$73,410$76,372$80,145
Average$70,919$73,823$77,374
Rough$68,427$71,274$74,603
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE 380 HP 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,634$52,606$56,393
Clean$48,806$51,742$55,435
Average$47,149$50,015$53,518
Rough$45,493$48,288$51,602
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$55,441$57,350$59,850
Clean$54,516$56,408$58,833
Average$52,666$54,526$56,799
Rough$50,816$52,643$54,765
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE R 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$61,565$64,601$68,504
Clean$60,537$63,541$67,340
Average$58,483$61,420$65,012
Rough$56,428$59,299$62,683
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$60,406$63,131$66,649
Clean$59,398$62,095$65,516
Average$57,382$60,022$63,251
Rough$55,366$57,950$60,986
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE 380 HP 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$51,472$54,462$58,276
Clean$50,613$53,568$57,286
Average$48,895$51,780$55,305
Rough$47,178$49,992$53,325
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE 380 HP 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,101$50,942$54,566
Clean$47,298$50,106$53,639
Average$45,693$48,433$51,784
Rough$44,088$46,761$49,930
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE 380 HP 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,693$52,665$56,454
Clean$48,864$51,800$55,495
Average$47,205$50,071$53,576
Rough$45,547$48,342$51,658
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,397$52,366$56,150
Clean$48,573$51,507$55,196
Average$46,924$49,788$53,288
Rough$45,276$48,068$51,380
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,626$51,587$55,359
Clean$47,815$50,741$54,418
Average$46,192$49,047$52,537
Rough$44,569$47,353$50,656
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE 340 HP 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,850$46,542$49,971
Clean$43,118$45,778$49,122
Average$41,655$44,250$47,424
Rough$40,192$42,722$45,726
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE 340 HP 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,646$45,522$49,171
Clean$41,934$44,774$48,336
Average$40,511$43,280$46,665
Rough$39,088$41,786$44,993
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$50,464$53,444$57,244
Clean$49,622$52,566$56,271
Average$47,938$50,812$54,326
Rough$46,254$49,057$52,381
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE 340 HP 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,795$44,395$47,703
Clean$41,098$43,666$46,893
Average$39,703$42,209$45,272
Rough$38,308$40,751$43,650
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,365$39,127$42,621
Clean$35,758$38,485$41,897
Average$34,544$37,200$40,448
Rough$33,331$35,916$39,000
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $35,758 for one in "Clean" condition and about $38,485 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE ranges from $33,331 to $42,621, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.