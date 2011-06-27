Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,213
|$41,020
|$44,573
|Clean
|$37,575
|$40,346
|$43,816
|Average
|$36,300
|$39,000
|$42,301
|Rough
|$35,025
|$37,653
|$40,786
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE SVR 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$73,241
|$76,050
|$79,707
|Clean
|$72,019
|$74,801
|$78,353
|Average
|$69,575
|$72,305
|$75,644
|Rough
|$67,130
|$69,808
|$72,935
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,359
|$54,290
|$58,033
|Clean
|$50,502
|$53,399
|$57,047
|Average
|$48,788
|$51,616
|$55,075
|Rough
|$47,074
|$49,834
|$53,103
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE 340 HP 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,511
|$44,948
|$48,061
|Clean
|$41,801
|$44,210
|$47,244
|Average
|$40,383
|$42,735
|$45,611
|Rough
|$38,964
|$41,259
|$43,978
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$53,112
|$55,226
|$57,973
|Clean
|$52,225
|$54,319
|$56,988
|Average
|$50,453
|$52,506
|$55,018
|Rough
|$48,681
|$50,693
|$53,048
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE SVR 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$74,656
|$77,646
|$81,530
|Clean
|$73,410
|$76,372
|$80,145
|Average
|$70,919
|$73,823
|$77,374
|Rough
|$68,427
|$71,274
|$74,603
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE 380 HP 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,634
|$52,606
|$56,393
|Clean
|$48,806
|$51,742
|$55,435
|Average
|$47,149
|$50,015
|$53,518
|Rough
|$45,493
|$48,288
|$51,602
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$55,441
|$57,350
|$59,850
|Clean
|$54,516
|$56,408
|$58,833
|Average
|$52,666
|$54,526
|$56,799
|Rough
|$50,816
|$52,643
|$54,765
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE R 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$61,565
|$64,601
|$68,504
|Clean
|$60,537
|$63,541
|$67,340
|Average
|$58,483
|$61,420
|$65,012
|Rough
|$56,428
|$59,299
|$62,683
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$60,406
|$63,131
|$66,649
|Clean
|$59,398
|$62,095
|$65,516
|Average
|$57,382
|$60,022
|$63,251
|Rough
|$55,366
|$57,950
|$60,986
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE 380 HP 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,472
|$54,462
|$58,276
|Clean
|$50,613
|$53,568
|$57,286
|Average
|$48,895
|$51,780
|$55,305
|Rough
|$47,178
|$49,992
|$53,325
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE 380 HP 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,101
|$50,942
|$54,566
|Clean
|$47,298
|$50,106
|$53,639
|Average
|$45,693
|$48,433
|$51,784
|Rough
|$44,088
|$46,761
|$49,930
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE 380 HP 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,693
|$52,665
|$56,454
|Clean
|$48,864
|$51,800
|$55,495
|Average
|$47,205
|$50,071
|$53,576
|Rough
|$45,547
|$48,342
|$51,658
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,397
|$52,366
|$56,150
|Clean
|$48,573
|$51,507
|$55,196
|Average
|$46,924
|$49,788
|$53,288
|Rough
|$45,276
|$48,068
|$51,380
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,626
|$51,587
|$55,359
|Clean
|$47,815
|$50,741
|$54,418
|Average
|$46,192
|$49,047
|$52,537
|Rough
|$44,569
|$47,353
|$50,656
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE 340 HP 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,850
|$46,542
|$49,971
|Clean
|$43,118
|$45,778
|$49,122
|Average
|$41,655
|$44,250
|$47,424
|Rough
|$40,192
|$42,722
|$45,726
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE 340 HP 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,646
|$45,522
|$49,171
|Clean
|$41,934
|$44,774
|$48,336
|Average
|$40,511
|$43,280
|$46,665
|Rough
|$39,088
|$41,786
|$44,993
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,464
|$53,444
|$57,244
|Clean
|$49,622
|$52,566
|$56,271
|Average
|$47,938
|$50,812
|$54,326
|Rough
|$46,254
|$49,057
|$52,381
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE 340 HP 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,795
|$44,395
|$47,703
|Clean
|$41,098
|$43,666
|$46,893
|Average
|$39,703
|$42,209
|$45,272
|Rough
|$38,308
|$40,751
|$43,650
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,365
|$39,127
|$42,621
|Clean
|$35,758
|$38,485
|$41,897
|Average
|$34,544
|$37,200
|$40,448
|Rough
|$33,331
|$35,916
|$39,000