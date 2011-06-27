Estimated values
2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$58,192
|$59,316
|$60,698
|Clean
|$57,462
|$58,561
|$59,910
|Average
|$56,002
|$57,052
|$58,336
|Rough
|$54,542
|$55,543
|$56,761
Estimated values
2020 Jaguar I-PACE S 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$52,103
|$53,891
|$56,086
|Clean
|$51,450
|$53,205
|$55,358
|Average
|$50,142
|$51,834
|$53,903
|Rough
|$48,835
|$50,463
|$52,448
Estimated values
2020 Jaguar I-PACE HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$60,323
|$61,985
|$64,027
|Clean
|$59,566
|$61,197
|$63,197
|Average
|$58,053
|$59,620
|$61,536
|Rough
|$56,539
|$58,043
|$59,875