  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar F-PACE
  4. Used 2022 Jaguar F-PACE
  5. Appraisal value

2022 Jaguar F-PACE Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle 
2022 Jaguar F-PACE trade-in prices vary significantly by zip code, mileage, and condition. Get a more accurate value for your car with the Edmunds appraisal tool.
Go
Estimated values for the 2022 Jaguar F-PACE
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
Estimated values are currently unavailable.
Did you know?
Vehicle appraisals vary significantly by zip code, mileage and condition. Get your most accurate price in just minutes!
Go
Sell my 2022 Jaguar F-PACE with Edmunds Shop for a used Jaguar F-PACE near you 
ad labelAd
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Jaguar F-PACE
Request a Quote
JaguarUSA.com
Price shown is Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price. Excludes $1150 destination/handling charge, tax, title, license, and retailer fees, all due at signing, and optional equipment. Base Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price excludes $1,150 destination/handling charge and may include optional equipment but excludes tax, title, license, and retailer fees, all due at signing. Total Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price includes $1,150 destination/handling charge and may include optional equipment but excludes tax, title, license, and retailer fees, all due at signing. Retailer price, terms and vehicle availability may vary. See your local authorized Jaguar Retailer for details

FAQ

Related information

Sell Your Car Instantly Online in Your Home State

Sell Your Car Instantly Online in Your Home Town

Appraisal Values by Make

Appraisal Value by Model Year

Resources For Buying or Selling A Car

Recommended

Other models