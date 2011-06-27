Estimated values
2019 Kia Cadenza Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,352
|$22,880
|$24,833
|Clean
|$20,999
|$22,507
|$24,408
|Average
|$20,293
|$21,763
|$23,560
|Rough
|$19,587
|$21,018
|$22,712
Estimated values
2019 Kia Cadenza Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,524
|$28,060
|$30,042
|Clean
|$26,085
|$27,603
|$29,529
|Average
|$25,209
|$26,690
|$28,502
|Rough
|$24,332
|$25,777
|$27,476
Estimated values
2019 Kia Cadenza Technology 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,329
|$25,915
|$27,950
|Clean
|$23,927
|$25,494
|$27,473
|Average
|$23,122
|$24,650
|$26,518
|Rough
|$22,318
|$23,807
|$25,563