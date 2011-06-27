Estimated values
2009 Jeep Commander Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,111
|$4,892
|$5,356
|Clean
|$3,840
|$4,573
|$5,006
|Average
|$3,300
|$3,935
|$4,308
|Rough
|$2,760
|$3,296
|$3,609
Estimated values
2009 Jeep Commander Overland 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,184
|$11,470
|$12,235
|Clean
|$9,515
|$10,721
|$11,437
|Average
|$8,177
|$9,225
|$9,841
|Rough
|$6,839
|$7,728
|$8,244
Estimated values
2009 Jeep Commander Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,922
|$8,333
|$9,170
|Clean
|$6,467
|$7,789
|$8,571
|Average
|$5,558
|$6,702
|$7,375
|Rough
|$4,648
|$5,615
|$6,179
Estimated values
2009 Jeep Commander Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,290
|$4,985
|$5,399
|Clean
|$4,008
|$4,660
|$5,047
|Average
|$3,444
|$4,009
|$4,342
|Rough
|$2,880
|$3,359
|$3,638
Estimated values
2009 Jeep Commander Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,160
|$7,213
|$7,840
|Clean
|$5,756
|$6,743
|$7,328
|Average
|$4,946
|$5,802
|$6,305
|Rough
|$4,137
|$4,860
|$5,282
Estimated values
2009 Jeep Commander Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,318
|$5,768
|$6,037
|Clean
|$4,969
|$5,391
|$5,644
|Average
|$4,270
|$4,639
|$4,856
|Rough
|$3,571
|$3,886
|$4,068