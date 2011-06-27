  1. Home
  2. Maybach
  3. Maybach 62
  4. Used 2011 Maybach 62
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Maybach 62 Features & Specs

More about the 2011 62
Overview
Starting MSRP
$423,500
See 62 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$463,000
See 62 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV12V12
Combined MPG1212
Total Seating44
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$423,500
Starting MSRP
$463,000
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$423,500
Starting MSRP
$463,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/16 mpg10/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)291.0/465.6 mi.291.0/465.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity29.1 gal.29.1 gal.
Combined MPG1212
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$423,500
Starting MSRP
$463,000
Torque664 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm738 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size5.5 l6.0 l
Horsepower543 hp @ 5250 rpm620 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle48.6 ft.48.6 ft.
Valves3636
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV12V12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$423,500
Starting MSRP
$463,000
2 rear headrestsyesyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
cornering lightsyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
Rear power adjustable headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
brake dryingyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
adaptive headlightsyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$423,500
Starting MSRP
$463,000
600 watts stereo outputyesyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyes
video monitoryesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesyes
AM/FM in center console-CD , CD-controller stereoyesyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesyes
Multi-CD located in center consoleyesyes
audio and video remote controlyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
21 total speakersyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
DVD playeryesyes
separate rear audioyesyes
radio data systemyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$423,500
Starting MSRP
$463,000
remote trunk releaseyesyes
Four zone climate controlyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyes
rear view camerayesyes
interior active charcoal air filteryesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyesno
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyesno
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyesno
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on shift knobyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
Sun sensoryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyes
heated steering wheelyesyes
leather and wood steering wheelyesno
trunk lightyesyes
extended cabin heatingyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyes
leather trim on shift knobnoyes
carbon, alloy and leather trim on center consolenoyes
carbon, alloy and leather trim on doorsnoyes
carbon, alloy and leather trim on dashnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$423,500
Starting MSRP
$463,000
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote window operationyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$423,500
Starting MSRP
$463,000
Solar Module For Solar Powered Cabin Ventilation Systemyesyes
Refrigerator In Rear Center Consoleyesyes
3-Stage Active Ventilated Rear Seatsyesyes
Electrotransparent Glass Roof w/Integrated Solar Powered Ventilation Systemyesyes
Electric Sliding Fabric Curtains for Rear Door Windowsyesyes
DISTRONIC Adaptive Cruise Controlyesyes
Three Place Rear Seatingyesyes
Intercom Systemyesyes
3-Stage Active Ventilated Front Seatsyesyes
Partition Wall w/Power Curtainyesyes
Whitehaven Beachyesyes
Kuril Islandsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$423,500
Starting MSRP
$463,000
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$423,500
Starting MSRP
$463,000
10 -way power passenger seatyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
premium leatheryesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyesyes
massagingyesyes
Front head room38.8 in.38.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room62.2 in.62.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$423,500
Starting MSRP
$463,000
Rear head room38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear leg room57.2 in.57.2 in.
Rear shoulder room61.5 in.61.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyes
multi-level heatingyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$423,500
Starting MSRP
$463,000
19" Chrome 10-Hole Forged Light-Alloy Wheelsyesno
19" 7-Spoke Light-Alloy Wheelsyesno
19" 10-Hole Forged Light-Alloy Wheelsyesyes
KEYLESS-GOyesyes
External Communicatoryesyes
20" 11-Spoke Light-Alloy Wheelsnoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$423,500
Starting MSRP
$463,000
Front track65.9 in.65.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight6340 lbs.6340 lbs.
Gross weight7451 lbs.7451 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.0.31 cd.
Length242.7 in.242.7 in.
Height62.0 in.62.0 in.
EPA interior volume159.8 cu.ft.159.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base150.7 in.150.7 in.
Width78.0 in.78.0 in.
Rear track66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$423,500
Starting MSRP
$463,000
Exterior Colors
  • Ayers Rock Red
  • Rocky Mountains Light Brown
  • Himalayas Light Grey
  • Teide Light Grey
  • Himalayas Medium Grey
  • Nayarit Silver
  • Himalayas Dark Grey
  • Cote d'Azur Light Blue
  • Rocky Mountains Dark Brown
  • Cote d'Azur Medium Blue
  • Alaska White
  • Teide Medium Grey
  • Antigua White
  • Lanzarote Chromaflair
  • Bahamas Blue
  • Cote d'Azur Dark Blue
  • Caspian Black
  • Ireland Dark Green
  • Ireland Medium Green
  • Baltic Black
  • Nevada Silver
  • Antigua White
  • Bahamas Blue
Interior Colors
  • Barrier Reef Red, premium leather
  • Galapagos Grey, premium leather
  • California Beige, premium leather
  • Maui Pearl, premium leather
  • Labrador Anthracite, premium leather
  • Maldives Blue, premium leather
  • Saona Beige, premium leather
  • Vesuvius Black/Silver, premium leather
  • Vesuvius Black/Black, premium leather
  • Aspen White/Siwa Brown, premium leather
  • Aspen White/Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$423,500
Starting MSRP
$463,000
275/50R W tiresyesno
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
Null tiresyesno
Alloy spare wheelyesyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesno
fullsize matching spare tireyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
275/45R20 tiresnoyes
Performance tiresnoyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$423,500
Starting MSRP
$463,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$423,500
Starting MSRP
$463,000
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
See 62 InventorySee 62 Inventory

Related Used 2011 Maybach 62 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles