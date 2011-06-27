  1. Home
Used 2008 Maserati Quattroporte Sport GT S Automatic Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Quattroporte
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
List Price
$21,786
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Better than expected

Minneapolitan, 12/03/2008
I was very much ready to lease my third S class when I decided that I should at least explore the possibility of a Quattroporte. Now I cannot fathom ever buying from the Germans again. The car was bought for the looks and sporting credentials but I have been surprised by the quality and reliability. Despite the 20 in wheels the car rides well in the city where it spends most of its time. On the freeway there is plenty of power on tap though the car is downright lazy compared to the AMGs of my past. Regardless, the car is so well balanced, I prefer it. I've always loved cars but now I really love MY car.

Bravissimo! Bella! Bella!

Maser Lover, 04/30/2008
This a big car (4,000 lbs.) but can really get out of its own way, lovely growl (!!!), fast, gorgeous, well appointed, superb road feel...and I love the paddle shifters (its got that amazing Ferrari transmission). Did not expect to be so impressed by this car but am still raving to all my friends about it. Good experience at the dealership too!

Great car

Wounds, 03/08/2017
Sport GT S Automatic 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A)
I love the car it drives great

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Research Similar Vehicles