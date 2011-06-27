Used 2008 Maserati Quattroporte Sport GT S Automatic Consumer Reviews
Better than expected
I was very much ready to lease my third S class when I decided that I should at least explore the possibility of a Quattroporte. Now I cannot fathom ever buying from the Germans again. The car was bought for the looks and sporting credentials but I have been surprised by the quality and reliability. Despite the 20 in wheels the car rides well in the city where it spends most of its time. On the freeway there is plenty of power on tap though the car is downright lazy compared to the AMGs of my past. Regardless, the car is so well balanced, I prefer it. I've always loved cars but now I really love MY car.
Bravissimo! Bella! Bella!
This a big car (4,000 lbs.) but can really get out of its own way, lovely growl (!!!), fast, gorgeous, well appointed, superb road feel...and I love the paddle shifters (its got that amazing Ferrari transmission). Did not expect to be so impressed by this car but am still raving to all my friends about it. Good experience at the dealership too!
Great car
I love the car it drives great
