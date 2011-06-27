  1. Home
Used 2017 Maserati Levante Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Levante
Overview
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Starting MSRP
$72,000
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automaticno
Drive TypeAll wheel driveno
CylindersV6no
Combined MPG16no
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.no
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Starting MSRP
$72,000
Center and rear limited slip differentialyesno
Drive typeAll wheel driveno
descent controlyesno
Transmission8-speed shiftable automaticno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Starting MSRP
$72,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpgno
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/400.9 mi.no
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.no
Combined MPG16no
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Starting MSRP
$72,000
Torque428 lb-ft @ 1750 rpmno
Base engine size3.0 lno
Horsepower424 hp @ 5750 rpmno
Turning circle38.4 ft.no
Valves24no
direct injectionyesno
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableno
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)no
CylindersV6no
Safety
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Starting MSRP
$72,000
4-wheel ABSyesno
daytime running lightsyesno
engine immobilizeryesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesno
child seat anchorsyesno
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesno
front and rear head airbagsyesno
stability controlyesno
Emergency braking assistyesno
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesno
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesno
2 front headrestsyesno
3 rear headrestsyesno
dusk sensing headlampsyesno
auto delay off headlampsyesno
tire pressure monitoringyesno
traction controlyesno
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyesno
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Starting MSRP
$72,000
21" Sport Packageyesno
Climate Packageyesno
20" Sport Packageyesno
S Luxury Packageyesno
Luxury Zegna Packageyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Starting MSRP
$72,000
8 total speakersyesno
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesno
memory card slotyesno
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyesno
AM/FM stereoyesno
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesno
USB connectionyesno
280 watts stereo outputyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Starting MSRP
$72,000
front seatback storageyesno
cruise controlyesno
leather steering wheelyesno
keyless ignitionyesno
Climate controlyesno
power steeringyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesno
front and rear cupholdersyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesno
front and rear parking sensorsyesno
rear view camerayesno
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesno
front door pocketsyesno
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Starting MSRP
$72,000
hands-free entryyesno
4 one-touch power windowsyesno
Heated mirrorsyesno
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Starting MSRP
$72,000
Wooden Heated Beige Steering Wheelyesno
Harman Kardon Sound Systemyesno
Upholstery w/Full Premium Drilled Leatheryesno
Power Foot Pedalsyesno
Smokers Kityesno
Upholstery w/Full Premium Leatheryesno
Wooden Beige Steering Wheelyesno
Alcantara Roofliningyesno
Four-Zone Climate Controlyesno
Sport Steering Wheel w/Carbon Insertyesno
Steel Door Sillsyesno
Wooden Heated Steering Wheelyesno
Wooden Steering Wheelyesno
Steering Wheel w/Carbonyesno
Ventilated Front Seatsyesno
Bowers & Wilkins Surround Systemyesno
Inox Sport Foot Pedalsyesno
Heated Sport Steering Wheelyesno
Beige Steering Wheelyesno
Steel Illuminated Door Sillsyesno
Power Rear Side Sunblindyesno
Headrest Trident Stitching on Premium Leatheryesno
Sport Steering Wheelyesno
Chrome Trunk Sillyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Starting MSRP
$72,000
clockyesno
external temperature displayyesno
trip computeryesno
tachometeryesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Starting MSRP
$72,000
bucket front seatsyesno
height adjustable passenger seatyesno
8 -way power passenger seatyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesno
multi-level heating driver seatyesno
8 -way power driver seatyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesno
leatheryesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Starting MSRP
$72,000
rear ventilation ductsyesno
Split-folding rear seatbackyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Starting MSRP
$72,000
Metallic Paintyesno
Heated Rear Seat Benchyesno
Three Coat Paintingyesno
21" Anteo Staggered Alloy Rimsyesno
Exterior Body Coloryesno
Skid Plates in Bright Chromeyesno
Red Painted Brake Calipersyesno
Dark Packyesno
Silver Painted Brake Calipersyesno
Metalescent Paintyesno
Bright Packyesno
19" Zefiro Alloy Rimsyesno
20" Nereo Staggered Alloy Rimsyesno
Summer Tiresyesno
Adaptive Bi-Xenon Headlamps w/Washersyesno
Surround View Camerayesno
Black Painted Brake Calipersyesno
Mica Paintyesno
Blue Painted Brake Calipersyesno
Kick Sensoryesno
Yellow Painted Brake Calipersyesno
Cargo Railsyesno
Heated Windshield Washer Nozzlesyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Starting MSRP
$72,000
Length197.0 in.no
Curb weight4649 lbs.no
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.4 cu.ft.no
Height66.1 in.no
Wheel base118.3 in.no
Width77.5 in.no
Colors
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Starting MSRP
$72,000
Exterior Colors
  • Bianco
  • Grigio Metallic
  • Blu Emozione Mica
  • Champagne Metallescent
  • Grigio Maratea Metallescent
  • Nero Ribelle Mica
  • Verde Ossido Metallic
  • Rame Mica
  • Bianco Alpi Pearlescent
  • Blu Passione Mica
  • Grigio Metallo Metallic
  • Nero
  • Rosso Rubino Mica
no
Interior Colors
  • Rosso/Grigio, premium leather/cloth
  • Cuoio/Grigio, premium leather/cloth
  • Nero/Grigio, premium leather/cloth
  • Marrone w/Rosso Stitching, premium leather
  • Rosso w/Nero Stitching, premium leather
  • Nero w/Cuoio Stitching, premium leather
  • Nero w/Rosso Stitching, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Nero w/Grigio Stitching, premium leather
  • Sabbia, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
no
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Starting MSRP
$72,000
polished alloy wheelsyesno
19 in. wheelsyesno
temporary spare tireyesno
295/45R19 tiresyesno
All season tiresyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Starting MSRP
$72,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyesno
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Starting MSRP
$72,000
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.no
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.no
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.no
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.no
