Used 2017 Maserati Levante Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|no
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|no
|Cylinders
|V6
|no
|Combined MPG
|16
|no
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|no
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|no
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|no
|descent control
|yes
|no
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|no
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/19 mpg
|no
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|295.4/400.9 mi.
|no
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|no
|Combined MPG
|16
|no
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|Torque
|428 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
|no
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|no
|Horsepower
|424 hp @ 5750 rpm
|no
|Turning circle
|38.4 ft.
|no
|Valves
|24
|no
|direct injection
|yes
|no
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|no
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|no
|Cylinders
|V6
|no
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|no
|daytime running lights
|yes
|no
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|no
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|no
|child seat anchors
|yes
|no
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|no
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|no
|stability control
|yes
|no
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|no
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|no
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|no
|2 front headrests
|yes
|no
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|no
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|no
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|no
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|no
|traction control
|yes
|no
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|no
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|no
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|21" Sport Package
|yes
|no
|Climate Package
|yes
|no
|20" Sport Package
|yes
|no
|S Luxury Package
|yes
|no
|Luxury Zegna Package
|yes
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|8 total speakers
|yes
|no
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|no
|memory card slot
|yes
|no
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|no
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|no
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|no
|USB connection
|yes
|no
|280 watts stereo output
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|front seatback storage
|yes
|no
|cruise control
|yes
|no
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|no
|keyless ignition
|yes
|no
|Climate control
|yes
|no
|power steering
|yes
|no
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|no
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|no
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|no
|rear view camera
|yes
|no
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|no
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|no
|front door pockets
|yes
|no
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|hands-free entry
|yes
|no
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|no
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|no
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|Wooden Heated Beige Steering Wheel
|yes
|no
|Harman Kardon Sound System
|yes
|no
|Upholstery w/Full Premium Drilled Leather
|yes
|no
|Power Foot Pedals
|yes
|no
|Smokers Kit
|yes
|no
|Upholstery w/Full Premium Leather
|yes
|no
|Wooden Beige Steering Wheel
|yes
|no
|Alcantara Rooflining
|yes
|no
|Four-Zone Climate Control
|yes
|no
|Sport Steering Wheel w/Carbon Insert
|yes
|no
|Steel Door Sills
|yes
|no
|Wooden Heated Steering Wheel
|yes
|no
|Wooden Steering Wheel
|yes
|no
|Steering Wheel w/Carbon
|yes
|no
|Ventilated Front Seats
|yes
|no
|Bowers & Wilkins Surround System
|yes
|no
|Inox Sport Foot Pedals
|yes
|no
|Heated Sport Steering Wheel
|yes
|no
|Beige Steering Wheel
|yes
|no
|Steel Illuminated Door Sills
|yes
|no
|Power Rear Side Sunblind
|yes
|no
|Headrest Trident Stitching on Premium Leather
|yes
|no
|Sport Steering Wheel
|yes
|no
|Chrome Trunk Sill
|yes
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|clock
|yes
|no
|external temperature display
|yes
|no
|trip computer
|yes
|no
|tachometer
|yes
|no
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|bucket front seats
|yes
|no
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|no
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|no
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|no
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|leather
|yes
|no
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|no
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|no
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|Metallic Paint
|yes
|no
|Heated Rear Seat Bench
|yes
|no
|Three Coat Painting
|yes
|no
|21" Anteo Staggered Alloy Rims
|yes
|no
|Exterior Body Color
|yes
|no
|Skid Plates in Bright Chrome
|yes
|no
|Red Painted Brake Calipers
|yes
|no
|Dark Pack
|yes
|no
|Silver Painted Brake Calipers
|yes
|no
|Metalescent Paint
|yes
|no
|Bright Pack
|yes
|no
|19" Zefiro Alloy Rims
|yes
|no
|20" Nereo Staggered Alloy Rims
|yes
|no
|Summer Tires
|yes
|no
|Adaptive Bi-Xenon Headlamps w/Washers
|yes
|no
|Surround View Camera
|yes
|no
|Black Painted Brake Calipers
|yes
|no
|Mica Paint
|yes
|no
|Blue Painted Brake Calipers
|yes
|no
|Kick Sensor
|yes
|no
|Yellow Painted Brake Calipers
|yes
|no
|Cargo Rails
|yes
|no
|Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|Length
|197.0 in.
|no
|Curb weight
|4649 lbs.
|no
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|19.4 cu.ft.
|no
|Height
|66.1 in.
|no
|Wheel base
|118.3 in.
|no
|Width
|77.5 in.
|no
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|Exterior Colors
|no
|Interior Colors
|no
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|polished alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|19 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|no
|295/45R19 tires
|yes
|no
|All season tires
|yes
|no
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|no
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|no
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|no
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|no
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|no
