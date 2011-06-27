Dealer, Maserati of Bergen County, Rt 17, Upper Saddle River, NJ is obnxious---service is horrible, never have loaners available, do not fix problems ( service guys will argue with you and say there is nothing wrong). My battery is replaced almost every time I bring it in for service. Battery replacement is their fix for everything,----only thing is the problems never get fixed.I had to start a lawsuit to try to get anything done. They can't survive much longer. NYC dealership already went under. I will trade in my Levante ---- probably for a Porsche---now , before Maserati is out of business and their vehicles are worthless------just like a Saturn. I have brought it in for repairs (which have still not been performed) about 25 times. HORRIBLE SERVICE AND ATTITUDE. There is no one in service dept at Maserati of Bergen County until 10:00 AM, although they CLAIM to be open at 8:00 AM-----NO WAY!!! When they finally arrive for the day, or part of the day anyway, they immediately moan and groan when you tell them whats still wrong with the vehicle----then the aggravation begins---and its endless!!! WHAT A JOKE!!!!! When I bought it, it would appear that absolutely no "dealer prep" was performed on my Levante (except for a car wash). When it was turned over to me it had a series of problems: -each tire was inflated with a different air pressure ranging from 51 psi to 34 psi.Fortunatelythe sales person realized it and had it corrected while I waited for my new Levante. -steering column had a terrible vibration in it that I realized on my drive home -interior lighting would not shut off when I got to my driveway I called the dealership and literally had to "beg" the service department manager to get the steering and lighting corrected and was told by him: -No loaners are available -I would have to "wait " for the car to be serviced. He did no know long it would take to make the repairs. -I suggested instead that someone pick up the car at my home and bring it to the dealership. He felt that was a really good idea! -A t first I was told the tires had to be rebalanced -I was then informed that the balance machine showed that the tires could not be brought in to proper balance and 4 new tires were requested from maserati but i would have to wait for their response. -A few days later I was told that it didn't need new tires and the existing tires were able to be rebalanced and the car would be ready that day. That didn't happen. -no one called me for 2 more days -Afer my Levante spent five (5) days in the "shop" I picked it up. The service manager told me that since the vehicle sat at the "shipping port" for a while when it entered the USA, the tires became uneven. A simple rebalancing was now performed...the problem was fixed and I was good to go. (Not quite) - The problem still existed exactly as before and I had to get it over to your service people for the 4th time for the same problem. Finally after 4 trys I was told that it needed new tires (around and around we go), BUT , Maserati had to approve it .........and lo and behold they finally did. My brand new Levante spent 15 days in the shop, seemingly spun around on a merry go round and after 4 trys the steering column and lighting finally were repaired.

