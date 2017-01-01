Used 2017 Maserati Levante for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Buick GMC Park Meadows - Lone Tree / Colorado

Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Bianco Alpi Pearlescent This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The CARFAX report shows this Maserati Levante is a well cared for One-Owner vehicle. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Maserati Levante is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Maserati Levante . When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Maserati Levante , superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. The Levante has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 17,398mi put on this Maserati. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Maserati Levante . Looking for a Maserati Levante that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Maserati Levante with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZN661XUL1HX199338

Stock: HX199338

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-06-2020