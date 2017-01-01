Used 2017 Maserati Levante for Sale Near Me
- 17,398 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$45,399$5,916 Below Market
AutoNation Buick GMC Park Meadows - Lone Tree / Colorado
Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Bianco Alpi Pearlescent This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The CARFAX report shows this Maserati Levante is a well cared for One-Owner vehicle. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Maserati Levante is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Maserati Levante . When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Maserati Levante , superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. The Levante has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 17,398mi put on this Maserati. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Maserati Levante . Looking for a Maserati Levante that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Levante with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUL1HX199338
Stock: HX199338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 33,943 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$44,881$7,543 Below Market
EMG Auto Sales - Avenel / New Jersey
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2017 Maserati Levante? This is it. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Maserati Levante gives you everything you need an automobile to be. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Maserati Levante S that you won't find in your average vehicle. Enjoy safety and stability with this all-wheel drive vehicle and drive with confidence in any condition. In addition to being well-cared for, this Maserati Levante has very low mileage making it a rare find.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Levante S with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661YUL3HX236167
Stock: 9754
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 48,141 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$37,950$7,839 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1833544 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Levante with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUA0HX212434
Stock: c174658
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 33,913 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$45,399$5,752 Below Market
AutoNation Buick GMC Park Meadows - Lone Tree / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. This Maserati Levante is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Navigate through all the icky weather with ease in this AWD-equipped Maserati Levante, and even get non-stop traction for your non-stop lifestyle! In addition to the amazing traction control, you may even qualify for an insurance reduction with this AWD vehicle. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Maserati Levante is in a league of its own This Maserati Levante is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Levante with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XULXHX214645
Stock: HX214645
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 27,253 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$49,655$7,003 Below Market
Stateline Alfa Romeo - Fort Mill / South Carolina
: Auto Check One Owner! LOW MILES - 27,253! JUST REPRICED FROM $49,980. Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, RED W/BLACK STITCHING, FULL PREMIUM L. RED W/BLACK STITCHING, FULL PREMIUM LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Heated Rear Seat, Satellite Radio, RED BRAKE CALIPERS, harman/kardon SOUND SYSTEM, CARBON FIBER TRIM, SUMMER TIRES CLICK ME! WHY BUY FROM US: Stateline has the New luxury vehicle or Used vehicle, that you want and are looking for in the greater South Carolina and North Carolina areas. Stateline is located in Fort Mill, South Carolina just a short drive from downtown Charlotte, NC. To receive great deals on our entire lineup of new vehicles, or a used Car/SUV/Van/Truck, simply give us a call! OPTION PACKAGES: Chrome Trunk Sill, Black Brake Calipers, Bright Chrome Roof Rails, Open Pore Radica Wood Trim, Key Fob w/Remote Start Function, Steel Door Sills, Blind Spot Alert, Skid Plates in Bright Chrome, Panorama Sunroof, Exterior Body Color, Ventilated Front Seats, Wooden Heated Steering Wheel, harman/kardon Sound System, 14 speakers, 900w amplifier, 25mm tweeters (2x A pillar and 2x rear doors), 165mm midwoofer (2x front doors and 2x rear doors), 80mm midrange (1x center of the dashboard, 2x front doors and 2x D pillar), 12 channels amplifier and bass box subwoofer w/at least 20 liters of internal volume, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Function The ACC allows the driver to keep cruise control engaged while driving, without having to constantly reset the system when approaching lower moving vehicles, This driver assistance system reduces the driver workload, especially in congested and stop & go traffic conditions, With the STOP&GO function the car will adjust to the target vehicle speed, until it comes to a complete stop, If target vehicle departs within 2 seconds, the host vehicle will re-start automatically without intervention, After 2 seconds, the driver has to confirm re-start through the resume button on the steering or the gas pedal, Surround View Camera, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Tires: 265/40 ZR21, Summer Tires
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Levante with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUL6HX261767
Stock: P10684
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- 34,652 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$45,987$3,947 Below Market
Versatile Collection - Alpharetta / Georgia
BROWN LEATHER SEATS - LUXURY TECH NAVIGATION - BACK UP CAMERA - BLIND SPOT MONITORS - HEATING SEATS - PARKING SENSORS - KEYLESS PUSH BUTTON WITH REMOTE START - SIDE AIRBAGS - LED HID XENON LIGHTS - PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM WITH MP3 AUX XM USB iPOD OPTIONS - POWER LIFT GATE - CLEAN CARFAX CERTIFIED - AUTOCHECK QUALIFIED - ONE OWNER - WARRANTY - ALL BOOKS n SERVICE RECORDS - MUST CONTACT SALES 770-777-2030 ANYTIME - OPEN 7 DAYS - FINANCING AVAILABLE - WWW.VCCARS.COMALPHARETTA...........
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Levante with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUA7HX238660
Stock: b238660
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,729 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$55,992$6,404 Below Market
Livermore Maserati - Livermore / California
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Personal Lease return, WELL MAINTAINED, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, PRICE TO SELL, LOW MILES, LEATHER, NAVIGATION, CALIFORNIA VEHICLE, AWD.Looking to find out more? We invite you to stop in and see us at Livermore Auto Group.2017 Maserati Levante ZF 8-Speed Automatic AWDYou always get MORE at LIVERMORE!!! Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either express or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Prices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filling charge, and any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Levante S with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661YUL0HX236210
Stock: P8045
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 36,744 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$39,500$4,701 Below Market
Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Bronx / New York
CERTIFIED CARFAX!!! One Owner Vehicle - Bluetooth - Alloy Wheels - Backup Camera - Navigation - Power Seats - Moonroof - Premium Leather Seats - Heated Seats - Premium Sound - Power Accessories - Immaculate Condition - Save yourself Time and Money by shopping with the award winning Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, a 3 time consecutive CUSTOMER FIRST AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE dealer! Buy with Confidence. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at www.eastjeep.com "Pay the Least in the East" at Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge-This Brand New State of the Art Dealership is only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. Over 200 Certified cars available for Immediate Delivery. To take advantage of the special pricing for this vehicle, the purchase must be consummated based on mutually agreed upon method of payment (cash or finance) and customer must present ad at arrival and take same day delivery. $0 down available. Prices are adjusted and modified frequently -weekly, daily, and sometimes hourly. Price adjustment is a function of website traffic, inquiries, and bidding on any one vehicle. For more information and up to date accuracy of pricing and terms of sale, please visit our website, www.eastjeep.com. Excludes sales tax, registration fees, finance and reconditioning charges (dealer fees may apply). Aftermarket/Mopar warranties and coverages are available but not necessary to purchase any vehicle. A complete listing of these items are available on site and upon request. Vehicles sold cosmetically as is, not responsible for typos. Customer Inquiries only- No Dealer or Wholesale calls please.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Levante with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUA8HX227828
Stock: U200578
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 44,614 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$42,985$4,052 Below Market
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Levante with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUA0HX222655
Stock: 2855A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- certified
2017 Maserati Levante47,625 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$49,900$3,904 Below Market
The Collection - Coral Gables / Florida
REST EASY! With its Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Maserati purchase. OWN MASERATI CERTIFIED! Enjoy these Certified Maserati benefits a 72 point inspection, 24/7 roadside assistance, a warranty of: 72 Point Inspection 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, 7 days a week. Additional 1 year unlimited mile warranty to the balance of Any new-car warranty coverage that remains, for a total of up to 5 years or unlimited miles., Fully Transferrable KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Front Heated Seats. This Maserati Levante also includes Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Lthr. Shifter, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Adaptive headlights, Power Lift Gate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, HID Headlamps. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Navigation System, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Universal Garage Door Opener, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, HID headlights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Active Suspension, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Air Suspension, Brake Assist, Engine Immobilizer, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Turbocharged, Back-Up Camera, Child Safety Locks, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Navigation System, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Universal Garage Door Opener, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, HID headlights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Back-Up Camera, Child Safety Locks, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact William Pena at 305-476-3050 or wpena@thecollection.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Levante with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUSXHX237673
Stock: M23816A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 13,847 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$49,890$5,297 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2017 Maserati Levante 4dr S 3.0L features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Bianco with a Dark Brown Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Levante S with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661YUL7HX225799
Stock: 225799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 18,511 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$50,999$3,866 Below Market
Gravity Autos Marietta - Marietta / Georgia
Odometer is 11641 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Levante with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUL7HX231466
Stock: 231466
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 17,309 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$45,881$2,594 Below Market
EMG Auto Sales - Avenel / New Jersey
Thank you for your interest in one of EMG Auto Sales's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2017 Maserati Levante with 17,309mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Off-road or on the street, this Maserati Levante handles with ease. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Enjoy the grip and control of AWD performance in this nicely equipped Maserati Levante . This 2017 Maserati Levante has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Levante with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUS9HX234134
Stock: 9811
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 39,733 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$46,898$5,282 Below Market
Herb Chambers BMW of Boston - Boston / Massachusetts
S trim. ONLY 39,733 Miles! Sunroof, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, Panoramic Roof, Alloy Wheels, Turbo, All Wheel Drive. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C. EXPERTS CONCLUDE 'The Levante's sportier side surfaces once the engine is fired with its racy exhaust note. Equally impressive is the way the Levante handles twisty roads. You can drive it around turns with the confidence of something far smaller.' -Edmunds.com. WHO WE ARE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Levante S with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661YUA0HX241292
Stock: BB10402B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 35,588 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$46,999$3,252 Below Market
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $72,000*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW Based on specs alone, the Levante looks competitive enough. Power comes from a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine in either 345-horsepower or 424-hp tune, while the Quattroporte-derived body structure uses adaptive suspension dampers to boost its athletic pedigree without losing out on ride comfort on rough pavement. Of course, exclusivity is always a bonus, and it's standard here, fueled by Maserati's exotic brand image and minimal presence in the American market. The 2017 Maserati Levante comes standard with traction and stability control, antilock brakes, side and side curtain airbags, hill hold assist and a rearview camera. That's a pretty sparse list of notable standard items, but the S does add front and rear parking sensors plus blind-spot monitoring (all optional on the base Q4). The base Levante Q4 comes standard with 19-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights with LED accents, an adaptive air suspension with five selectable ride heights, auto-dimming mirrors, a power liftgate, a rearview camera, keyless entry and ignition (though there's no foot or proximity sensor for liftgate operation as on some rivals), dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable steering wheel, leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats with power lumbar, driver memory settings, Bluetooth connectivity, an eight-speaker audio system, and an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone app integration, satellite radio, an SD-card reader and a USB port. FEATURES AWD Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Fog Lamps HID headlights Hands-Free Liftgate Heated Seats Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Navigation System Parking Assist Power Liftgate Power Seats Premium Sound System Privacy Glass Rain Sensing Wipers Seat Memory Smart Device Integration Tire Pressure Monitor
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Levante with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUA7HX207179
Stock: 207179
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 22,838 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$47,500$681 Below Market
Puente Hills Mitsubishi - City of Industry / California
Check out this 2017! It delivers style and power in a single package! A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. With fewer than 25,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sport utility vehicle prioritizes comfort, safety and convenience. All of the following features are included: speed sensitive wipers, power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, and remote keyless entry. It features all-wheel drive versatility, an automatic transmission, and a 3 liter 6 cylinder engine. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Levante with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XULXHX248133
Stock: PH1750
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 20,705 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$47,462
Napleton Hyundai Hazelwood - Hazelwood / Missouri
2017 Maserati Levante AWD Grigio Metallic, Clean Carfax, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Portable Audio Connection, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Leather Seat Upholstery, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panorama Sunroof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Security system, Speed control, Telescoping steering wheel.Napleton Hyundai and Napleton Genesis serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little further. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchased include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Levante with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUAXHX207130
Stock: PJD1492
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 18,945 milesFair Deal
$51,492$921 Below Market
Livermore Maserati - Livermore / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Personal Lease return, WELL MAINTAINED, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, PRICE TO SELL, LOW MILES, LEATHER, NAVIGATION, CALIFORNIA VEHICLE.Looking to find out more? We invite you to stop in and see us at Livermore Auto Group.2017 Maserati Levante ZF 8-Speed Automatic AWDYou always get MORE at LIVERMORE!!! Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either express or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Prices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filling charge, and any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Levante with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUS5HX246622
Stock: P7973
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
