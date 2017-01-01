Used 2017 Maserati Levante for Sale Near Me

171 listings
Levante Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 171 listings
  • 2017 Maserati Levante in White
    used

    2017 Maserati Levante

    17,398 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $45,399

    $5,916 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Levante S in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Maserati Levante S

    33,943 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $44,881

    $7,543 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Levante in Gray
    used

    2017 Maserati Levante

    48,141 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $37,950

    $7,839 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Levante in White
    used

    2017 Maserati Levante

    33,913 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $45,399

    $5,752 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Levante in Gray
    used

    2017 Maserati Levante

    27,253 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $49,655

    $7,003 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Levante in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Maserati Levante

    34,652 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $45,987

    $3,947 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Levante S in Black
    used

    2017 Maserati Levante S

    17,729 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $55,992

    $6,404 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Levante in White
    used

    2017 Maserati Levante

    36,744 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $39,500

    $4,701 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Levante in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Maserati Levante

    44,614 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $42,985

    $4,052 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Levante in Black
    certified

    2017 Maserati Levante

    47,625 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $49,900

    $3,904 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Levante S in White
    used

    2017 Maserati Levante S

    13,847 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $49,890

    $5,297 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Levante in Gray
    used

    2017 Maserati Levante

    18,511 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $50,999

    $3,866 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Levante in White
    used

    2017 Maserati Levante

    17,309 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $45,881

    $2,594 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Levante S in White
    used

    2017 Maserati Levante S

    39,733 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $46,898

    $5,282 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Levante in Gray
    used

    2017 Maserati Levante

    35,588 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $46,999

    $3,252 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Levante in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Maserati Levante

    22,838 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $47,500

    $681 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Levante in Gray
    used

    2017 Maserati Levante

    20,705 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $47,462

    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Levante in Gray
    used

    2017 Maserati Levante

    18,945 miles
    Fair Deal

    $51,492

    $921 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Maserati Levante searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 171 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Maserati Levante

Read recent reviews for the Maserati Levante
Overall Consumer Rating
4.4
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (8%)
  • 2
    (13%)
  • 1
    (4%)
Luv my Levante S
DW,01/01/2017
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Levante has it all, looks, performance and comfort. The growl of the engine puts a smirk on your face that will make you take the long way home.
Report abuse
