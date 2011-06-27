Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli Consumer Reviews
The absolute opposite of ordinary
When I was shopping around, I looked at Porsche Panamera, Tesla Model S the Ghibli S Q4. I finally went for the Ghibli S Q4 MY2018 with all the most recent updates. I come from Porsche, BMW and Audi ownership experience. I can say that the Ghibli has been the best experience so far. The uniqueness, the style, the emotion and the driving pleasure is incomparable. The platform and the engineering has been improved over time and it is very solid and reliable as of right now. The interior has been improved since it was introduced. Same for the driving assistance features. Exterior style has been improved as well with some slight, but very effective, changes. The ride is refined and the pickup and progression is impressive. Acceleration is great, because we are talking about the V6 Twinturbo 424HP... I am not a fan of the base engine, it doesn't seems to be the right choise to keep with the prestige and performance heritage of Maserati. So the SQ4 is the only way to go for me. The car does receive a lot of attention and it differentiate from the mass and Germans.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Italian dream
Great Italian sports sedan. Unbeatable exhaust note and very fun to drive. Traction can be limited due to overwhelming torque with S TwinTurbo, so would probably get 4 Wheel Drive version next time. Overall a joy to own!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Poor Resell value and interior
Poor resell value, your car will depreciate by $25-30,000 once you drive it off the dealership lot. Dealership doesn't provide a Maserita as a loaner while you wait for service. The interior makes you feel like you are driving a Chrysler. Other brands provide more for your money and hold their value better.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
