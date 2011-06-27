Estimated values
2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,699
|$6,082
|$6,942
|Clean
|$4,294
|$5,551
|$6,320
|Average
|$3,484
|$4,487
|$5,076
|Rough
|$2,675
|$3,423
|$3,832
Estimated values
2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,913
|$6,963
|$7,630
|Clean
|$5,403
|$6,354
|$6,947
|Average
|$4,384
|$5,137
|$5,580
|Rough
|$3,366
|$3,919
|$4,212