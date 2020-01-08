Used 2009 Lincoln Town Car for Sale Near Me

North Park Lincoln - San Antonio / Texas

LOW MILES - 44,689! Heated Leather Seats, Flex Fuel, Multi-CD Changer, Dual Zone A/C, Aluminum Wheels, 17" 18-SPOKE CHROMED WHEELS, MEDIUM LIGHT STONE, PREMIUM LEATHER I. Edmunds Lowest True Cost to Own Sedan Under $60,000. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEHeated Driver Seat, Heated Seats. Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Parking Aid.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM LEATHER INDIVIDUAL COMFORT LOUNGE 40/20/40 SEATS. 2009 Lincoln Town Car with Light Ice Blue Metallic exterior and Medium Light Stone interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 239 HP at 4900 RPM*.EXPERTS RAVE5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Edmunds.com explains "really roomy. It has seating for six and loads of cargo volume".

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2LNHM82V49X636431

Stock: UX636431

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020