Used 2009 Lincoln Town Car for Sale Near Me

- 44,689 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,995
North Park Lincoln - San Antonio / Texas
LOW MILES - 44,689! Heated Leather Seats, Flex Fuel, Multi-CD Changer, Dual Zone A/C, Aluminum Wheels, 17" 18-SPOKE CHROMED WHEELS, MEDIUM LIGHT STONE, PREMIUM LEATHER I. Edmunds Lowest True Cost to Own Sedan Under $60,000. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEHeated Driver Seat, Heated Seats. Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Parking Aid.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM LEATHER INDIVIDUAL COMFORT LOUNGE 40/20/40 SEATS. 2009 Lincoln Town Car with Light Ice Blue Metallic exterior and Medium Light Stone interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 239 HP at 4900 RPM*.EXPERTS RAVE5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Edmunds.com explains "really roomy. It has seating for six and loads of cargo volume".MORE ABOUT USWe at North Park Lincoln feel that today's buyers are more educated. They understand that a vehicle's value is determined by demand and availability, not by what we paid for it, or how long we have owned it. Instead of inflating our prices and hoping to win a negotiating contest, we perform a comprehensive search for similarly equipped vehicles in the marketplace up to 500 miles away to find the current market value so we can offer you the best deal up front with our no hassle Posted Pricing.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LNHM82V49X636431
Stock: UX636431
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 108,521 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,897
Capital Chevrolet - Wake Forest / North Carolina
Clean CARFAX. Carfax Certified / ACCIDENT FREE, LEATHER, V8 ENGINE!, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Disc In-Dash Audiophile CD Changer, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, ALLOY WHEELS, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system, Premium Leather Individual Comfort 40/20/40 Lounge, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Soundmark Audiophile Sound System, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. 2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic Limited 4.6L V8 OHC FFV 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive RWD Price does not include Dealer added items. See Dealer for Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LNHM82V79X602354
Stock: 9C53169A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 169,178 miles
$8,495
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2009 Lincoln TOWN CAR SIGNATURE L -- 4.6L V8 -- CLEAN CAR FAX --- FLEX FUEL -- LEATHER HEATED SEATS --- DUAL POWER STEERING --- FLEX FUEL -- POWER WINDOWS AND SEATS --- POWER LOCKS --- SIRIUS SATELLITE --- AM/FM STEREO --- CD PLAYER --- BLUETOOTH --- TRACTION CONTROL --- --- RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT --- WE FINANCE -- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature L with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LNHM85V29X600457
Stock: 24143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,568 miles
$12,998
CarMax Town Center - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Kennesaw / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LNHM82VX9X635719
Stock: 18535861
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,467 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***SIGNATURE LIMITED EDITION, SUPER CLEAN.............................2009 LINCOLN TOWNCAR PREMIUM LUXURY SEDAN, BLACK WITH A BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, WOOD STEERING WHEEL, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY SETTINGS, IN DASH 6 DISC CD CHANGER, DUAL EXHAUST, 17 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX WITH 38 SERVICE RECORDS***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LNHM82V79X611927
Stock: MAX18598
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 138,414 miles
$6,900
AZ Auto Sale - Houston / Texas
This 2009 Lincoln Town Car 4dr 4dr Sedan Signature Limited features a 4.6L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Beige interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Remote Fuel Door, Split Front Bench, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sam Anwar at 832-606-0747 or azmotorsinc@hotmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LNHM82V49X612873
Stock: 514
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 129,179 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,800
Tipton Ford Lincoln - Nacogdoches / Texas
Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic 2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L V8 OHC FFV **LOCAL TRADE**, 17 18-Spoke Chromed Aluminum Wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-leveling suspension, CD player, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Order Code 300A, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Premium Leather Individual Comfort 40/20/40 Lounge, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Our vehicles are inspected by factory trained technicians to make sure they meet our high standards. For your peace of mind, an Extended Service Plan may be available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LNHM82V49X630581
Stock: C16773
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,799 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$5,900$965 Below Market
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Front Heated Seats. This Lincoln Town Car also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Cup Holders, Split Front Bench, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Tire Pressure Monitor, Overhead Console. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Remote Fuel Door, Split Front Bench, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LNHM82WX8X658490
Stock: 122178
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 65,575 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,990$2,354 Below Market
Rocha Family Auto Sales - Sequim / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LNBL8CV7AX751617
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,055 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$8,975$1,009 Below Market
Pacifico Marple Ford Lincoln - Broomall / Pennsylvania
LOW LOW MILES * THIS ONE IS TRULY A RARE FIND * WITH ONLY 54,055 MILES IT IS A LOW MILEAGE LOCAL TRADE IN * LEATHER * SHARP LOOKING WHEELS AND A GREAT LUXURY RIDE * POWER WINDOWS * POWER SEAT * POWER LOCKS ..AND PLENTY OF ROOM IN THE TRUNK AND BACK SEAT ...DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LNHM82W08X639575
Stock: P6008A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,707 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$7,970$425 Below Market
Watseka Ford Lincoln - Watseka / Illinois
Reliable. Heated Leather Seats, Multi-CD Changer, Dual Zone A/C, Flex Fuel, LIGHT CAMEL, PREMIUM LEATHER SEATING.. Aluminum Wheels SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Heated Driver Seat, Flex Fuel, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats Lincoln Signature Limited with Vibrant White exterior and Light Camel interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 239 HP at 4900 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: LIGHT CAMEL, PREMIUM LEATHER SEATING SURFACE INDIVIDUAL COMFORT LOUNGE 40/20/40 SEATS. Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Parking Aid. Local Trade, Never Been Wrecked EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "really roomy. It has seating for six and loads of cargo volume". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. VISIT US TODAY: Located in Watseka, IL, Watseka Ford-Lincoln is proud to be one of the premier dealerships in the area. From the moment you walk into our showroom, you'll know our commitment to Customer Service is second to none. We strive to make your experience with Watseka Ford-Lincoln a good one for the life of your vehicle. Pricing analysis performed on 8/1/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LNBL8CV3AX623309
Stock: M6019A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 80,251 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$11,500
Unlimited Motors Westfield - Westfield / Indiana
New Price! Heated Seats, Town Car Signature Limited, 4D Sedan, 4.6L V8 OHC FFV, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive. Odometer is 17218 miles below market average!2010 Vibrant White Lincoln 4D Sedan Town Car Signature Limited RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L V8 OHC FFVVisit our website www.iumotors.com for more pictures and info, or to apply for financing, rates are incredibly low for approved credit, extended warranties are available and insurance as well. We assure you the best experience at any of our 3 locations and unbeatable prices and quality. At Unlimited Motors we believe in "MARKET VALUE PRICING" all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS The BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving these areas of Indianapolis, Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Greenwood, Avon, Plainfield, Zionsville, & Brownsburg.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LNBL8CV0AX751913
Stock: STK751913
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 86,181 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,987
Sarat Ford Lincoln - Agawam / Massachusetts
This 2010 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited is offered to you for sale by Sarat Ford Lincoln. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. With less than 86,087mi on this Lincoln Town Car, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. More information about the 2010 Lincoln Town Car: The Town Car has been a standard of American-built, full-sized, luxury cars for decades, with V8 power and a comfortable ride. The interior has power everything and niceties like dual-zone climate control, but its strong suit is in roominess. The Town Car can seat six, plus it has a famously huge trunk, now with remote open and close. Strengths of this model include Spacious interior, cushiony ride, and five-star safety ratings Sarat Ford Lincoln Where Customers Become Friends since 1929
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LNBL8CV0AX750793
Stock: 8919PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-14-2020
- 92,812 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$10,988
Gordie Boucher Ford of Kenosha - Kenosha / Wisconsin
AFFORDABLE LUXURY! GARAGE KEPT AND IN GREAT CONDITION! GREAT ROAD CAR! NICELY EQUIPPED WITH Alloy Wheels, Climate Package, Comfort Package, Premium Package, Heated front seats, Power passenger seat, Premium Leather Individual Comfort 40/20/40 Lounge, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. * This Silver Birch Metallic 2010 Lincoln Town Car Signature has been thoroughly inspected by our Boucher Ford of Kenosha ASC Factory Certified Technicians! See dealer for details! *Prices exclude tax, title, license and service fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LNBL8CV7AX751990
Stock: PK4525A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 75,378 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,885
TSF Auto Sales - Hasbrouck Heights / New Jersey
This 2008 Lincoln Town Car 4dr 4dr Sedan Signature Limited features a 4.6L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver Birch Metallic with a Light Camel Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Remote Fuel Door, Split Front Bench, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LNHM82V38X648732
Stock: 648732
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 65,577 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$10,450
Ron Anderson Chevrolet Buick GMC - Yulee / Florida
Local Trade-in, Fresh Oil Change, Meticulously Detailed Inside and Out, Town Car Signature Limited, 4D Sedan, 4.6L V8 OHC FFV, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Dark Cherry Clearcoat Metallic, Black w/Premium Leather Individual Comfort 40/20/40 Lounge. **Ron Anderson Chevy Buick GMC - We live here and support the community that we work in and have been doing so for over 30 years! Come see for yourself why so many are so satisfied with Ron Anderson!** RON ANDERSON CHEVROLET BUICK GMC 464054 State Rd 200 Yulee, FL 32097 Nassau County, Florida.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LNHM82V08X648512
Stock: 9367E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 69,980 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,995
Herpolsheimer's - Seward / Nebraska
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln Town Car Signature L with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LNBL8FV2AX604052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,530 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$8,000
O'Brien Toyota of Peoria - Peoria / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. *Service Records Available*, 6-Disc In-Dash Premium CD Changer, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front dual zone A/C, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Pedal memory, Power driver seat, Radio: Premium Sound System, Remote keyless entry. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2011 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited BlackStop by O’Brien Toyota of Peoria today at 7401 N Allen Rd, Peoria, IL 61614 to schedule a test drive or give us a call at 309-693-7000 to make an appointment. To view all available inventory please visit www.obrientoyotaofpeoria.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LNBL8CV9BX751572
Stock: LI751572
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
