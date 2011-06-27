Estimated values
1999 Lincoln Town Car Executive 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,602
|$2,679
|$3,268
|Clean
|$1,425
|$2,391
|$2,916
|Average
|$1,073
|$1,814
|$2,213
|Rough
|$720
|$1,237
|$1,509
Estimated values
1999 Lincoln Town Car Cartier 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,609
|$2,767
|$3,401
|Clean
|$1,432
|$2,469
|$3,035
|Average
|$1,078
|$1,874
|$2,303
|Rough
|$724
|$1,278
|$1,571
Estimated values
1999 Lincoln Town Car Signature 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,419
|$2,551
|$3,170
|Clean
|$1,263
|$2,277
|$2,829
|Average
|$951
|$1,727
|$2,146
|Rough
|$638
|$1,178
|$1,464