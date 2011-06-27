Estimated values
2002 Chrysler Town and Country Limited AWD 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,757
|$2,545
|$2,955
|Clean
|$1,617
|$2,341
|$2,722
|Average
|$1,335
|$1,933
|$2,255
|Rough
|$1,054
|$1,525
|$1,788
Estimated values
2002 Chrysler Town and Country eL Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$849
|$1,343
|$1,602
|Clean
|$781
|$1,235
|$1,476
|Average
|$645
|$1,020
|$1,223
|Rough
|$509
|$805
|$970
Estimated values
2002 Chrysler Town and Country LXi Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,077
|$1,617
|$1,900
|Clean
|$991
|$1,487
|$1,750
|Average
|$818
|$1,228
|$1,450
|Rough
|$646
|$969
|$1,150
Estimated values
2002 Chrysler Town and Country LX AWD 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,155
|$1,778
|$2,104
|Clean
|$1,063
|$1,636
|$1,938
|Average
|$878
|$1,351
|$1,606
|Rough
|$693
|$1,066
|$1,273
Estimated values
2002 Chrysler Town and Country LX Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$949
|$1,502
|$1,792
|Clean
|$873
|$1,381
|$1,651
|Average
|$721
|$1,141
|$1,368
|Rough
|$569
|$900
|$1,085
Estimated values
2002 Chrysler Town and Country Limited Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,236
|$1,929
|$2,293
|Clean
|$1,137
|$1,774
|$2,112
|Average
|$939
|$1,465
|$1,750
|Rough
|$741
|$1,156
|$1,388
Estimated values
2002 Chrysler Town and Country EX Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$945
|$1,508
|$1,803
|Clean
|$870
|$1,387
|$1,661
|Average
|$718
|$1,145
|$1,376
|Rough
|$567
|$904
|$1,091
Estimated values
2002 Chrysler Town and Country LXi AWD 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,180
|$1,917
|$2,304
|Clean
|$1,086
|$1,764
|$2,122
|Average
|$897
|$1,456
|$1,758
|Rough
|$708
|$1,149
|$1,394