Estimated values
2011 Lincoln Navigator L 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,641
|$11,854
|$13,490
|Clean
|$9,158
|$11,247
|$12,764
|Average
|$8,191
|$10,033
|$11,313
|Rough
|$7,225
|$8,819
|$9,862
Estimated values
2011 Lincoln Navigator 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,181
|$12,694
|$14,546
|Clean
|$9,670
|$12,044
|$13,764
|Average
|$8,650
|$10,744
|$12,199
|Rough
|$7,629
|$9,444
|$10,634
Estimated values
2011 Lincoln Navigator 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,715
|$13,296
|$15,200
|Clean
|$10,178
|$12,615
|$14,383
|Average
|$9,104
|$11,254
|$12,748
|Rough
|$8,030
|$9,892
|$11,112
Estimated values
2011 Lincoln Navigator L 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,527
|$12,963
|$14,763
|Clean
|$10,000
|$12,299
|$13,969
|Average
|$8,944
|$10,971
|$12,381
|Rough
|$7,889
|$9,644
|$10,793