Used 2007 Lincoln Navigator SUV Consumer Reviews
Luxury rediscovered by Lincoln Finally
This new Navigator feels as if it is floating when driven. The interior is much more user friendly and very accommodating to ALL passengers. The sound system is almost studio quality. Sirius is definitely a plus. I love the larger DVD screen. Everything about this Navigator is top of the line.
Reliable, big and comfortable SUV
We currently have 130k miles and no major problems. The car has been very well maintained its entire life. The rear air suspension was a problem, but if you convert it to a normal suspension you can bypass the ongoing problems of an air suspension once it gets older. It is very large and comfortable and still feels like a new vehicle. It is smooth and quite and the acceleration is good for such a large vehicle, as you would expect it does not handle like a car but I think it handles fairly well for a giant SUV. We have the 4WD version so our MPG may not be as good as a RWD model but even still it is not bad for this size vehicle. We average around 15 MPG in mixed driving but on highway trips it can get around 20 MPG. It drives great on the highway in the rain. We have never towed with it but like the fact that the tow package is cover with a plastic cover in the back bumper so you don't see the tow hitch or wires. Even though its a 2007 I still think it looks good outside and inside, the interior does not feel dated, plus it has all the features you could want, even heated and cooled front seats. My wife has a new smaller 3 row SUV but doesn't mind driving the Navigator and likes being a passenger in it.
New Lincoln Navigator Owner
Purchased our 2007 Lincoln Navigator 14 months ago. Test drove every large SUV, but Navigator blows all others away. Runs on regular gas. V8 is smooth and powerful yet the ride is amazingly smooth and quiet, you will not believe its really a truck! Massive interior space that is luxurious and comfortable. Power 3rd row folding seat is a very convenient feature which we use whenever we make runs to Lowes, Home Depot, etc. Power fold running boards have worked without any problems even through tough NJ winter. Able to handle rain, snow, and ice with confidence. Currently have over 22000 miles with impeccable dependability. Impressive vehicle that frequently receives compliments
Love my NAV but it loves GAS
Did a ton of research before buying and its one thing to read specs/view pics online and another to actually get into a vehicle. I was a little on the fence about front grill styling, didn't seem to have the "wow factor". When you actually sit and drive this SUV you will see how it simply beats out all others. I really love this truck in all aspects. If youre concerned about gas - you should be. I average 12 city/16 freeway. HOWEVER....I live in Central Texas and the weather is usually fair. If you drive with the windows down 1/4 way, with no HVAC, gas mileage shoots up to 15-16 City and 18-19 highway!! Not bad for such a large SUV.
2007 Navigator Elite
I love this truck it has a lot of power. Traded in my Safari for this huge difference. Its the ultimate SUV. It has power towing and room and comfort. I get about 13.8 in the city and 19.4 on the highway. Better then my Safari which got 12.5mpg and had a Durango Hemi that gave 7.2mpg that was insane. The interior feels like a luxury sedan. Drives like a car. Lots of legroom in the third row. I'm 6'-2" and I just sit fine. My family loves this SUV.
