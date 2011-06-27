  1. Home
Used 2006 Lincoln Navigator Ultimate Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,285
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$55,285
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$55,285
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$55,285
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$55,285
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$55,285
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
separate rear audioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$55,285
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$55,285
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$55,285
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$55,285
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
manualyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$55,285
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room58.0 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room63.4 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$55,285
Front track66.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity104.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight5842 lbs.
Gross weight7450 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.41 cd.
Maximum payload1608 lbs.
Length207.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity8300 lbs.
Ground clearance9.5 in.
Height77.8 in.
Wheel base118.8 in.
Width78.7 in.
Rear track67.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$55,285
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Charcoal Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Satellite Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cashmere Clearcoat Tri-Coat
  • Light French Silk Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vivid Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Tundra Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pewter Clearcoat Metallic (Late Availability)
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic (Late Availability)
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black (Late Availability), leather
  • Dove Grey, leather
  • Camel, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$55,285
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
P255/70R18 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$55,285
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$55,285
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 12000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
