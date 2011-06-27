Used 2009 Lincoln Navigator L SUV Consumer Reviews
best yet = love it
This is my fourth navigator and first "L". It is by far the best yet. I absolutely love this vehicle. The Navigation is so consumer friendly. My wife has a BMW 750 which pales in comparison. I drove a Cadillac Escalade as a rental for five days recently and did not like it at all. The sync system has features not to be believed. Lincoln you really did it right this time!
Great until Now
There appears to be a problem on these cars with the braking system. I bought it new in 2008 and do not use it exclusively as we have other vehicles. So the mileage is very low, 31.600 Suddenly last year brakes were very loose feeling and I had to go almost to floor to stop.....It was scary, I took it to 2 dealers, and another private mechanic. No one could find anything wrong although they both changed the master cylinder. the work was costly. They agreed with me that there was something not right. I got almost no support from Lincoln customer service rep. She did give me an x pin number which is a discount from Lincoln Dealers but is at their own discretion as to how much. We like the Navigator ride but do not trust the brakes, so are currently looking to buy another Navigator -- keeping our fingers crossed!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Sponsored cars related to the Navigator L
Related Used 2009 Lincoln Navigator L SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner