  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln MKZ Hybrid
  4. Used 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Features & Specs

More about the 2011 MKZ Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,645
See MKZ Hybrid Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG39
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,645
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,645
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)41/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)717.5/630.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG39
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,645
Base engine size2.5 l
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,645
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,645
Executive Packageyes
Rapid Spec 202Ayes
Rapid Spec 201Ayes
Rapid Spec 200Ayes
Chrome and Moonroof Discount Packageyes
Interior Alumium Trim Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,645
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,645
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,645
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,645
Premium Floor Matsyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,645
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,645
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,645
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,645
Front License Plate Bracketyes
17-Inch Chrome Clad Wheelyes
Power Moonroofyes
Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Paintyes
White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,645
Front track61.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.8 cu.ft.
Length189.8 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.8 cu.ft.
Height56.8 in.
EPA interior volume110.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,645
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Bordeaux Reserve Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, premium leather
  • Cashmere, premium leather
  • Light Camel, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,645
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/50R17 91V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,645
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,645
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
See MKZ Hybrid Inventory

Related Used 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles