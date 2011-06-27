Used 2015 Lincoln MKS Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
MKS Sedan
4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,290*
Total Cash Price
$17,813
4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,115*
Total Cash Price
$23,926
4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,500*
Total Cash Price
$17,464
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 MKS Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$880
|$907
|$934
|$962
|$990
|$4,674
|Maintenance
|$867
|$1,865
|$1,349
|$2,311
|$2,621
|$9,014
|Repairs
|$596
|$636
|$686
|$737
|$796
|$3,452
|Taxes & Fees
|$979
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,167
|Financing
|$958
|$771
|$570
|$356
|$130
|$2,785
|Depreciation
|$4,607
|$2,012
|$1,771
|$1,571
|$1,409
|$11,370
|Fuel
|$1,475
|$1,519
|$1,565
|$1,612
|$1,660
|$7,830
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,362
|$7,757
|$6,923
|$7,596
|$7,652
|$40,290
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 MKS Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,182
|$1,218
|$1,255
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,277
|Maintenance
|$1,165
|$2,504
|$1,813
|$3,104
|$3,521
|$12,107
|Repairs
|$800
|$855
|$922
|$991
|$1,069
|$4,636
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,315
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,567
|Financing
|$1,286
|$1,036
|$766
|$478
|$174
|$3,740
|Depreciation
|$6,188
|$2,703
|$2,378
|$2,110
|$1,892
|$15,271
|Fuel
|$1,981
|$2,040
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$10,516
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,918
|$10,419
|$9,298
|$10,202
|$10,278
|$54,115
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 MKS Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$863
|$889
|$916
|$943
|$971
|$4,582
|Maintenance
|$850
|$1,828
|$1,323
|$2,266
|$2,570
|$8,837
|Repairs
|$584
|$624
|$673
|$723
|$780
|$3,384
|Taxes & Fees
|$960
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,144
|Financing
|$939
|$756
|$559
|$349
|$127
|$2,730
|Depreciation
|$4,517
|$1,973
|$1,736
|$1,540
|$1,381
|$11,147
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,159
|$7,605
|$6,787
|$7,447
|$7,502
|$39,500
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 MKS
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Lincoln MKS in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2015 Lincoln MKS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019