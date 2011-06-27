2019 Lincoln MKC Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
MKC SUV
Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,255*
Total Cash Price
$36,635
Black Label 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,300*
Total Cash Price
$37,368
Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,589*
Total Cash Price
$50,190
4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,680*
Total Cash Price
$51,655
Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,112*
Total Cash Price
$50,556
Select 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,345*
Total Cash Price
$38,100
4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$75,770*
Total Cash Price
$53,121
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,255*
Total Cash Price
$36,635
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 MKC SUV Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$871
|$901
|$933
|$966
|$999
|$4,670
|Maintenance
|$76
|$244
|$189
|$2,070
|$1,819
|$4,398
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$750
|$1,153
|$1,903
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,509
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,673
|Financing
|$1,970
|$1,585
|$1,173
|$733
|$266
|$5,727
|Depreciation
|$11,120
|$3,450
|$2,818
|$3,159
|$2,761
|$23,308
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,538
|$8,273
|$7,267
|$9,896
|$9,281
|$52,255
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 MKC SUV Black Label 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$888
|$919
|$952
|$985
|$1,019
|$4,763
|Maintenance
|$78
|$249
|$193
|$2,111
|$1,855
|$4,486
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$765
|$1,176
|$1,941
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,539
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,706
|Financing
|$2,009
|$1,617
|$1,196
|$748
|$271
|$5,842
|Depreciation
|$11,342
|$3,519
|$2,874
|$3,222
|$2,816
|$23,774
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$10,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,889
|$8,438
|$7,412
|$10,094
|$9,467
|$53,300
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 MKC SUV Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,193
|$1,234
|$1,278
|$1,323
|$1,369
|$6,398
|Maintenance
|$104
|$334
|$259
|$2,836
|$2,492
|$6,025
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,028
|$1,580
|$2,607
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,067
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,292
|Financing
|$2,699
|$2,171
|$1,607
|$1,004
|$364
|$7,846
|Depreciation
|$15,234
|$4,727
|$3,861
|$4,328
|$3,783
|$31,932
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,072
|$14,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,027
|$11,334
|$9,956
|$13,558
|$12,715
|$71,589
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 MKC SUV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,228
|$1,270
|$1,316
|$1,362
|$1,409
|$6,585
|Maintenance
|$107
|$344
|$266
|$2,919
|$2,565
|$6,201
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,058
|$1,626
|$2,683
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,128
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,359
|Financing
|$2,778
|$2,235
|$1,654
|$1,034
|$375
|$8,075
|Depreciation
|$15,679
|$4,865
|$3,973
|$4,454
|$3,893
|$32,864
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,729
|$11,665
|$10,246
|$13,953
|$13,086
|$73,680
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 MKC SUV Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,202
|$1,243
|$1,288
|$1,333
|$1,379
|$6,445
|Maintenance
|$105
|$337
|$261
|$2,857
|$2,510
|$6,069
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,035
|$1,591
|$2,626
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,082
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,309
|Financing
|$2,719
|$2,187
|$1,619
|$1,012
|$367
|$7,903
|Depreciation
|$15,346
|$4,761
|$3,889
|$4,359
|$3,810
|$32,165
|Fuel
|$2,749
|$2,832
|$2,916
|$3,004
|$3,094
|$14,595
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,202
|$11,417
|$10,028
|$13,656
|$12,808
|$72,112
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 MKC SUV Select 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$906
|$937
|$970
|$1,005
|$1,039
|$4,857
|Maintenance
|$79
|$254
|$197
|$2,153
|$1,892
|$4,574
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$780
|$1,199
|$1,979
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,569
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,740
|Financing
|$2,049
|$1,648
|$1,220
|$762
|$277
|$5,956
|Depreciation
|$11,565
|$3,588
|$2,931
|$3,285
|$2,871
|$24,240
|Fuel
|$2,072
|$2,134
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$10,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,240
|$8,604
|$7,558
|$10,292
|$9,652
|$54,345
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 MKC SUV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,263
|$1,306
|$1,353
|$1,401
|$1,449
|$6,772
|Maintenance
|$110
|$354
|$274
|$3,002
|$2,638
|$6,377
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,088
|$1,672
|$2,759
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,188
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,426
|Financing
|$2,857
|$2,298
|$1,701
|$1,063
|$386
|$8,304
|Depreciation
|$16,124
|$5,003
|$4,086
|$4,581
|$4,003
|$33,797
|Fuel
|$2,888
|$2,975
|$3,064
|$3,157
|$3,251
|$15,335
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,430
|$11,996
|$10,537
|$14,349
|$13,457
|$75,770
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 MKC SUV Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$871
|$901
|$933
|$966
|$999
|$4,670
|Maintenance
|$76
|$244
|$189
|$2,070
|$1,819
|$4,398
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$750
|$1,153
|$1,903
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,509
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,673
|Financing
|$1,970
|$1,585
|$1,173
|$733
|$266
|$5,727
|Depreciation
|$11,120
|$3,450
|$2,818
|$3,159
|$2,761
|$23,308
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,538
|$8,273
|$7,267
|$9,896
|$9,281
|$52,255
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 MKC
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Lincoln MKC in Virginia is:not available
Related 2019 Lincoln MKC info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Lincoln MKT
- 2020 MKZ
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Lincoln MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2019 MKZ
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2020 Lincoln Corsair
- 2020 Aviator
Research Similar Vehicles
- Chevrolet Suburban 2019
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2019 Audi Q3
- Lexus RX 350L 2020