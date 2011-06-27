Used 1997 Lincoln Mark VIII Coupe Consumer Reviews

Spike Angelsilhouette , 08/18/2009 11 of 11 people found this review helpful The rated fuel economy must be average city and highway. When I put it on cruise control at 45mph on the long stretch between Gulf Breeze and Ft. Walton the instant mpg was touching 40mpg. Cruising at ~70 on the highway usually gets me around 27mpg, lately, and the engine is barely ticking over 2000rpm to do so. I prefer my old 93 to my 97, though, it seemed to be assembled with a higher standard. Report Abuse

Luxury F-15 Fighter Mark G. , 06/30/2005 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This car is an excellent blend of luxury, performance, great styling and looks (still turns heads after an 8 year run!!). Repairs are NOT cheap, but this is a fact of life with any luxury vehicle. If you want cheap, buy a Focus! I was able to buy a car in great shape, and not needing mechanical work.I owned a Mark VII from 1992-2002 and was familiar with the model. I have a moderate setup, and am pushing about 300-310 HP. Comfort, speed, and a great JBL sound system!Fiber optics inside are jet cockpit like.! I recommend the LSC for its' upgraded package of suspension and braking. Since it has been discontinued, I shall garage mine. One of Ford's better ideas for sure! Thank you Wixom!!

Good Car For The Cash wdurning , 10/05/2004 6 of 6 people found this review helpful For the $9,200 I payed for my Lincoln I have a great car. I bought it used and did need to have the transmission ($1400) refurbished, the drivetrain ($500), and alternator ($250), other than that all has been routine maintenance. The car looks great, especially if you add some nice rims and tint the windows. The 290 horses under the hood really get the car moving. I reccommend this car to anyone who enjoys both luxury and performance, as I do.

Toreador Red Aaron , 02/21/2007 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This vehicle is truly the high mark of American performance combined with luxurious pampering. The sleek styling of the exterior combined with the soft leather seats with the computerized status readout truly make this a unique automobile. The air-ride suspension truly does make you feel like you are floating at times. The car depreciated from $42,000 (new) to around $7000 (retail), easily making this luxury rocket a value to find. To me, the Mark VIII will always be the ultimate executive driving machine.