Used 1992 Lincoln Continental Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/23 mpg
|15/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|276.0/423.2 mi.
|276.0/423.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.4 gal.
|18.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|225 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|225 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 4400 rpm
|160 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|41.7 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|205.1 in.
|205.1 in.
|Curb weight
|3628 lbs.
|3628 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|19.0 cu.ft.
|19.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.4 in.
|55.4 in.
|Wheel base
|109.0 in.
|109.0 in.
|Width
|72.7 in.
|72.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the Continental
Related Used 1992 Lincoln Continental info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Corsair
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Lincoln MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2019 MKZ
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2020 Lincoln Corsair
- 2020 Aviator