Used 2002 Lincoln Blackwood Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
My car that's a Truck!
This vehicle is great at what it does and is for it's intended owner. I get the interior space needed for a large person over 6'2" and 200 lbs. It has great road manners,the engine provides very nice low end pick too! The super street rod looks get the eyes of everyone.It's loaded with techno- gadets that make it a timely vehicle. I never haul wood so I didn't need a truck for that purpose, but I do like the ability to drive a SUT/SUV that I can claim other than sharing the family SUV with my wife! I love my car..oops truck and the attemp of Lincoln to enter unchartered waters. Sorry it did not last... not really. I like the thought of a collector's dream!
I LOVE MY LUX TRUCK
I am a General Motors man who was very disappointed that the Cadillac EXT was built in Mexico. I decided to check out the Blackwood. I fell in love with it immediately and drove it home as it's proud new owner. I am so proud to show it off to whoever wants to see it and there are many wherever I go. It is absolutely flawless and so beautifully designed.
Very pleased owner
I bought my Blackwod in June 0f 2002 and it was love at first sight. I tow my 30 camper with no problems. The best part is even after 4 years everywhere I go people still want a private tour. I actually considered trading for the 2006 Lincoln Lt for about 10 seconds. No comparison
What a RIDE!
WOW!!! Did I get get lucky. My dealer (Pacific Ford in Long Beach Ca.)was offering a $20,000.00 discount on the Blackwood. Thats right $20,000.00.Im in a $54,000.00 truck with a $34,000.00 price tag.Ford created one an amazing vehicle and Im so happy that I was in the right place at the right time to pick one up.If your considering buying or leasing one(only 10,000 we're produced) take along your favorite CD and pop it in on your test drive.If the truck or ride doesn't sell you, the stereo system will!!
My Texas Town Car and I'm not from Texas
I recently obtained my Blackwood and foud it to be quite unique. Remember, this is not a truck. The only thing that resembles one is the four door cab. The Blackwood has most of the Lux items including AC seats. The Box is absolutely beautiful. Has 4 cu. ft. more room than the Town Car. Ford invested a lot of Money in this Vehicle. I wouldn't be surprised if this car cost Ford around $150,000 to build or more. I Love driving my own personel Concept vehicle. Get one while they are still available. Price is down now if you shop around, but watch out, this might be the next collectable. So don't wait too long
Sponsored cars related to the Blackwood
Related Used 2002 Lincoln Blackwood Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner