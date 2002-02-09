Used 2002 Lincoln Blackwood for Sale Near Me

Brown Brothers Automotive - Mesa / Arizona

Find luxury in a truck with our 2002 Lincoln Blackwood Supercrew presented in Black! Powered by a powerful 5.4 Liter V8 engine providing 300hp mated to an automatic transmission that pairs perfectly to the stunning looks of this Blackwood. This Rear Wheel Drive team scores near 17mpg on the highway. The tonneau cover and tow hitch add to the functionality of this truck. Check out this Blackwood and you'll find luxury amenities including heated/ventilated front seats and all power accessories. This Supercrew has it all and is ready to take you for a ride in the lap of luxury. Our Lincoln Blackwood takes safety seriously with ABS and multiple airbags to keep you and your passengers safe! This full-size luxury truck is going to look awesome in your garage and on the road! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Lincoln Blackwood with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 15 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5LTEW05A92KJ01743

Stock: BB6208

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-15-2020