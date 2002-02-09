Used 2002 Lincoln Blackwood for Sale Near Me

4 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Blackwood Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
  • 2002 Lincoln Blackwood in Black
    used

    2002 Lincoln Blackwood

    65,903 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,988

    Details
  • 2002 Lincoln Blackwood in Black
    used

    2002 Lincoln Blackwood

    95,870 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,500

    Details
  • 2002 Lincoln Blackwood in Black
    used

    2002 Lincoln Blackwood

    179,898 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,991

    Details
  • 2002 Lincoln Blackwood in Black
    used

    2002 Lincoln Blackwood

    69,040 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,999

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln Blackwood searches:

Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Blackwood
  4. Used 2002 Lincoln Blackwood

Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln Blackwood

Read recent reviews for the Lincoln Blackwood
Overall Consumer Rating
4.931 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 31 reviews
  • 5
    (90%)
  • 4
    (10%)
My car that's a Truck!
speak2u,09/02/2002
This vehicle is great at what it does and is for it's intended owner. I get the interior space needed for a large person over 6'2" and 200 lbs. It has great road manners,the engine provides very nice low end pick too! The super street rod looks get the eyes of everyone.It's loaded with techno- gadets that make it a timely vehicle. I never haul wood so I didn't need a truck for that purpose, but I do like the ability to drive a SUT/SUV that I can claim other than sharing the family SUV with my wife! I love my car..oops truck and the attemp of Lincoln to enter unchartered waters. Sorry it did not last... not really. I like the thought of a collector's dream!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lincoln
Blackwood
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lincoln Blackwood info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings