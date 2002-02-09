Used 2002 Lincoln Blackwood for Sale Near Me
- 65,903 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,988
- 95,870 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,500
- 179,898 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$8,991
- 69,040 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,999
speak2u,09/02/2002
This vehicle is great at what it does and is for it's intended owner. I get the interior space needed for a large person over 6'2" and 200 lbs. It has great road manners,the engine provides very nice low end pick too! The super street rod looks get the eyes of everyone.It's loaded with techno- gadets that make it a timely vehicle. I never haul wood so I didn't need a truck for that purpose, but I do like the ability to drive a SUT/SUV that I can claim other than sharing the family SUV with my wife! I love my car..oops truck and the attemp of Lincoln to enter unchartered waters. Sorry it did not last... not really. I like the thought of a collector's dream!
- 2020 Acura RLX