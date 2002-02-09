Used 2002 Lincoln Blackwood
- The security of a covered truck bed, a plethora of convenience features, upscale interior materials, load-leveling rear suspension, built-in towing hitch.
This vehicle is great at what it does and is for it's intended owner. I get the interior space needed for a large person over 6'2" and 200 lbs. It has great road manners,the engine provides very nice low end pick too! The super street rod looks get the eyes of everyone.It's loaded with techno- gadets that make it a timely vehicle. I never haul wood so I didn't need a truck for that purpose, but I do like the ability to drive a SUT/SUV that I can claim other than sharing the family SUV with my wife! I love my car..oops truck and the attemp of Lincoln to enter unchartered waters. Sorry it did not last... not really. I like the thought of a collector's dream!
I am a General Motors man who was very disappointed that the Cadillac EXT was built in Mexico. I decided to check out the Blackwood. I fell in love with it immediately and drove it home as it's proud new owner. I am so proud to show it off to whoever wants to see it and there are many wherever I go. It is absolutely flawless and so beautifully designed.
I bought my Blackwod in June 0f 2002 and it was love at first sight. I tow my 30 camper with no problems. The best part is even after 4 years everywhere I go people still want a private tour. I actually considered trading for the 2006 Lincoln Lt for about 10 seconds. No comparison
WOW!!! Did I get get lucky. My dealer (Pacific Ford in Long Beach Ca.)was offering a $20,000.00 discount on the Blackwood. Thats right $20,000.00.Im in a $54,000.00 truck with a $34,000.00 price tag.Ford created one an amazing vehicle and Im so happy that I was in the right place at the right time to pick one up.If your considering buying or leasing one(only 10,000 we're produced) take along your favorite CD and pop it in on your test drive.If the truck or ride doesn't sell you, the stereo system will!!
Features & Specs
|2WD 4dr Crew Cab
5.4L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|11 city / 15 hwy
|Seats 4
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 5000 rpm
The least-expensive 2002 Lincoln Blackwood is the 2002 Lincoln Blackwood 2WD 4dr Crew Cab (5.4L 8cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $51,785.
- 2WD 4dr Crew Cab (5.4L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $51,785
The Used 2002 Lincoln Blackwood is offered in the following submodels: Blackwood Crew Cab. Available styles include 2WD 4dr Crew Cab (5.4L 8cyl 4A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2002 Lincoln Blackwood and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2002 Blackwood 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2002 Blackwood.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2002 Lincoln Blackwood and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2002 Blackwood featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
