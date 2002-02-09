Vehicle overview

Lincoln's innovative cross between a luxury SUV and a pickup truck is brand new this year. Think of it this way: The Blackwood is to the F-150 SuperCrew what the Navigator is to the Expedition. With the burgeoning popularity of luxury SUVs, it was only a matter of time before someone took the lead in creating a luxury crew cab.

Powered by a 5.4-liter, 32-valve V8, Blackwood makes 300 horsepower at 5,000 rpm and 355 foot-pounds of torque at 2,750 rpm. Its potent engine is mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. A built-in Class III/IV towing hitch enables the Blackwood to lug up to 8,700 pounds.

Blackwood is designed to combine excellent handling with a smooth and quiet ride on any type of driving surface, care of an independent short- and long-arm front suspension, variable-rate shock absorber damping and a load-leveling rear suspension. Meanwhile, 18-inch, all-season tires, a 7.6-inch ground clearance and a limited-slip rear differential give this luxury vehicle some off-road ability, although a four-wheel-drive model will not be available, at least at the time of Blackwood's introduction. An engine management system monitors rear wheel slippage and delivers torque accordingly for added traction ability in slippery conditions.

Blackwood seats four commodiously in bucket seats trimmed in black Connolly leather, inside a cabin accented with dark, Wenge wood. Power adjustable gas and brake pedals, two-driver-memory power seats and a tilt steering column make it easy to find the perfect driving position, while an electronic compass/fuel economy display and obstacle-detecting reverse sensing system keep the motorist well apprised of driving conditions. Redundant audio and climate controls grace the steering wheel.

Lincoln's Blackwood doesn't scrimp on safety features, either. Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS are standard, as are second-generation front airbags and front seat-mounted side airbags. Exterior mirrors with redundant turn signal blinkers, key-fob activated approach lamps and a glow-in-the-dark emergency tailgate release round out the list. Meanwhile, the Securilock passive anti-theft system keeps your Blackwood safe from car thieves and joy-riding hooligans.

The Lincoln Blackwood incorporates some nifty features into what is essentially a luxo SuperCrew, such as a power-operated tonneau cover, power moonroof and a cargo bed trimmed with stainless steel and accented with LED light strips. Dutch doors open the tailgate, eliminating the annoyance of having to lean over a drop-down door to reach the contents of the truck bed. Front seat passengers will be gifted with ventilated seats to heat or cool their backsides. The only option available on Blackwood is a console-mounted satellite navigation system. With its myriad amenities and the added utility of a truck bed, we'd bet on the success of Lincoln's hybrid offering; we'd just like to see them get rid of the tacky fake-wood design on the sides of the bed.