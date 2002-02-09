  1. Home
2002 Lincoln Blackwood 2WD 4dr Crew Cab
MSRP$51,785
Edmunds' Expert Review

  Pros
  Cons
  •  
  The security of a covered truck bed, a plethora of convenience features, upscale interior materials, load-leveling rear suspension, built-in towing hitch.

Just the thing for the country-club set; a useless pick-em-up that's no good at carrying cargo and little better at shuttling people.

Vehicle overview

Lincoln's innovative cross between a luxury SUV and a pickup truck is brand new this year. Think of it this way: The Blackwood is to the F-150 SuperCrew what the Navigator is to the Expedition. With the burgeoning popularity of luxury SUVs, it was only a matter of time before someone took the lead in creating a luxury crew cab.

Powered by a 5.4-liter, 32-valve V8, Blackwood makes 300 horsepower at 5,000 rpm and 355 foot-pounds of torque at 2,750 rpm. Its potent engine is mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. A built-in Class III/IV towing hitch enables the Blackwood to lug up to 8,700 pounds.

Blackwood is designed to combine excellent handling with a smooth and quiet ride on any type of driving surface, care of an independent short- and long-arm front suspension, variable-rate shock absorber damping and a load-leveling rear suspension. Meanwhile, 18-inch, all-season tires, a 7.6-inch ground clearance and a limited-slip rear differential give this luxury vehicle some off-road ability, although a four-wheel-drive model will not be available, at least at the time of Blackwood's introduction. An engine management system monitors rear wheel slippage and delivers torque accordingly for added traction ability in slippery conditions.

Blackwood seats four commodiously in bucket seats trimmed in black Connolly leather, inside a cabin accented with dark, Wenge wood. Power adjustable gas and brake pedals, two-driver-memory power seats and a tilt steering column make it easy to find the perfect driving position, while an electronic compass/fuel economy display and obstacle-detecting reverse sensing system keep the motorist well apprised of driving conditions. Redundant audio and climate controls grace the steering wheel.

Lincoln's Blackwood doesn't scrimp on safety features, either. Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS are standard, as are second-generation front airbags and front seat-mounted side airbags. Exterior mirrors with redundant turn signal blinkers, key-fob activated approach lamps and a glow-in-the-dark emergency tailgate release round out the list. Meanwhile, the Securilock passive anti-theft system keeps your Blackwood safe from car thieves and joy-riding hooligans.

The Lincoln Blackwood incorporates some nifty features into what is essentially a luxo SuperCrew, such as a power-operated tonneau cover, power moonroof and a cargo bed trimmed with stainless steel and accented with LED light strips. Dutch doors open the tailgate, eliminating the annoyance of having to lean over a drop-down door to reach the contents of the truck bed. Front seat passengers will be gifted with ventilated seats to heat or cool their backsides. The only option available on Blackwood is a console-mounted satellite navigation system. With its myriad amenities and the added utility of a truck bed, we'd bet on the success of Lincoln's hybrid offering; we'd just like to see them get rid of the tacky fake-wood design on the sides of the bed.

2002 Highlights

For 2002, Lincoln introduces this cross between a luxury SUV and a pickup truck. Essentially a dolled-up Ford F-150 SuperCrew, the Blackwood offers a truckload of creature comforts and safety features but not a lot of utility.
Used 2002 Lincoln Blackwood pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Lincoln Blackwood.

5 star reviews: 90%
4 star reviews: 10%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.9 stars based on 31 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.625 out of 5 stars, My car that's a Truck!
speak2u,

This vehicle is great at what it does and is for it's intended owner. I get the interior space needed for a large person over 6'2" and 200 lbs. It has great road manners,the engine provides very nice low end pick too! The super street rod looks get the eyes of everyone.It's loaded with techno- gadets that make it a timely vehicle. I never haul wood so I didn't need a truck for that purpose, but I do like the ability to drive a SUT/SUV that I can claim other than sharing the family SUV with my wife! I love my car..oops truck and the attemp of Lincoln to enter unchartered waters. Sorry it did not last... not really. I like the thought of a collector's dream!

4.875 out of 5 stars, I LOVE MY LUX TRUCK
John Chaplin,

I am a General Motors man who was very disappointed that the Cadillac EXT was built in Mexico. I decided to check out the Blackwood. I fell in love with it immediately and drove it home as it's proud new owner. I am so proud to show it off to whoever wants to see it and there are many wherever I go. It is absolutely flawless and so beautifully designed.

5 out of 5 stars, Very pleased owner
Donnie Tate,

I bought my Blackwod in June 0f 2002 and it was love at first sight. I tow my 30 camper with no problems. The best part is even after 4 years everywhere I go people still want a private tour. I actually considered trading for the 2006 Lincoln Lt for about 10 seconds. No comparison

4.75 out of 5 stars, What a RIDE!
markndoug,

WOW!!! Did I get get lucky. My dealer (Pacific Ford in Long Beach Ca.)was offering a $20,000.00 discount on the Blackwood. Thats right $20,000.00.Im in a $54,000.00 truck with a $34,000.00 price tag.Ford created one an amazing vehicle and Im so happy that I was in the right place at the right time to pick one up.If your considering buying or leasing one(only 10,000 we're produced) take along your favorite CD and pop it in on your test drive.If the truck or ride doesn't sell you, the stereo system will!!

Features & Specs

2WD 4dr Crew Cab features & specs
2WD 4dr Crew Cab
5.4L 8cyl 4A
MPG 11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
