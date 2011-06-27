  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(31)
2002 Lincoln Blackwood Review

Pros & Cons

  • The security of a covered truck bed, a plethora of convenience features, upscale interior materials, load-leveling rear suspension, built-in towing hitch.
  • No four-wheel drive, pretentious image, tacky fake-wood on truck bed.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Just the thing for the country-club set; a useless pick-em-up that's no good at carrying cargo and little better at shuttling people.

Vehicle overview

Lincoln's innovative cross between a luxury SUV and a pickup truck is brand new this year. Think of it this way: The Blackwood is to the F-150 SuperCrew what the Navigator is to the Expedition. With the burgeoning popularity of luxury SUVs, it was only a matter of time before someone took the lead in creating a luxury crew cab.

Powered by a 5.4-liter, 32-valve V8, Blackwood makes 300 horsepower at 5,000 rpm and 355 foot-pounds of torque at 2,750 rpm. Its potent engine is mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. A built-in Class III/IV towing hitch enables the Blackwood to lug up to 8,700 pounds.

Blackwood is designed to combine excellent handling with a smooth and quiet ride on any type of driving surface, care of an independent short- and long-arm front suspension, variable-rate shock absorber damping and a load-leveling rear suspension. Meanwhile, 18-inch, all-season tires, a 7.6-inch ground clearance and a limited-slip rear differential give this luxury vehicle some off-road ability, although a four-wheel-drive model will not be available, at least at the time of Blackwood's introduction. An engine management system monitors rear wheel slippage and delivers torque accordingly for added traction ability in slippery conditions.

Blackwood seats four commodiously in bucket seats trimmed in black Connolly leather, inside a cabin accented with dark, Wenge wood. Power adjustable gas and brake pedals, two-driver-memory power seats and a tilt steering column make it easy to find the perfect driving position, while an electronic compass/fuel economy display and obstacle-detecting reverse sensing system keep the motorist well apprised of driving conditions. Redundant audio and climate controls grace the steering wheel.

Lincoln's Blackwood doesn't scrimp on safety features, either. Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS are standard, as are second-generation front airbags and front seat-mounted side airbags. Exterior mirrors with redundant turn signal blinkers, key-fob activated approach lamps and a glow-in-the-dark emergency tailgate release round out the list. Meanwhile, the Securilock passive anti-theft system keeps your Blackwood safe from car thieves and joy-riding hooligans.

The Lincoln Blackwood incorporates some nifty features into what is essentially a luxo SuperCrew, such as a power-operated tonneau cover, power moonroof and a cargo bed trimmed with stainless steel and accented with LED light strips. Dutch doors open the tailgate, eliminating the annoyance of having to lean over a drop-down door to reach the contents of the truck bed. Front seat passengers will be gifted with ventilated seats to heat or cool their backsides. The only option available on Blackwood is a console-mounted satellite navigation system. With its myriad amenities and the added utility of a truck bed, we'd bet on the success of Lincoln's hybrid offering; we'd just like to see them get rid of the tacky fake-wood design on the sides of the bed.

2002 Highlights

For 2002, Lincoln introduces this cross between a luxury SUV and a pickup truck. Essentially a dolled-up Ford F-150 SuperCrew, the Blackwood offers a truckload of creature comforts and safety features but not a lot of utility.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Lincoln Blackwood.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My car that's a Truck!
speak2u,09/02/2002
This vehicle is great at what it does and is for it's intended owner. I get the interior space needed for a large person over 6'2" and 200 lbs. It has great road manners,the engine provides very nice low end pick too! The super street rod looks get the eyes of everyone.It's loaded with techno- gadets that make it a timely vehicle. I never haul wood so I didn't need a truck for that purpose, but I do like the ability to drive a SUT/SUV that I can claim other than sharing the family SUV with my wife! I love my car..oops truck and the attemp of Lincoln to enter unchartered waters. Sorry it did not last... not really. I like the thought of a collector's dream!
I LOVE MY LUX TRUCK
John Chaplin,10/15/2002
I am a General Motors man who was very disappointed that the Cadillac EXT was built in Mexico. I decided to check out the Blackwood. I fell in love with it immediately and drove it home as it's proud new owner. I am so proud to show it off to whoever wants to see it and there are many wherever I go. It is absolutely flawless and so beautifully designed.
Very pleased owner
Donnie Tate,04/18/2006
I bought my Blackwod in June 0f 2002 and it was love at first sight. I tow my 30 camper with no problems. The best part is even after 4 years everywhere I go people still want a private tour. I actually considered trading for the 2006 Lincoln Lt for about 10 seconds. No comparison
What a RIDE!
markndoug,09/07/2002
WOW!!! Did I get get lucky. My dealer (Pacific Ford in Long Beach Ca.)was offering a $20,000.00 discount on the Blackwood. Thats right $20,000.00.Im in a $54,000.00 truck with a $34,000.00 price tag.Ford created one an amazing vehicle and Im so happy that I was in the right place at the right time to pick one up.If your considering buying or leasing one(only 10,000 we're produced) take along your favorite CD and pop it in on your test drive.If the truck or ride doesn't sell you, the stereo system will!!
See all 31 reviews of the 2002 Lincoln Blackwood
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
More about the 2002 Lincoln Blackwood
More About This Model

Lincoln's latest marketing catch phrase is "American Luxury." What is American Luxury? Why, it's elegant, contemporary and restrained, of course.

The 2002 Lincoln Blackwood is undoubtedly contemporary. Some might even call it elegant, what with its various luxury accoutrements. But restrained? You've got to be kidding.

The Blackwood is a conglomeration of luxury car, SUV and pickup truck. It comes in one color and one color only: black, inside and out. It's big. It's expensive. It guzzles gas like a triathlete gulps Gatorade. It might be just a teensy bit delusional to call it restrained, but the Blackwood is quintessential American Luxury — a conspicuous consumer's fondest dream come true.

Powered by the same 5.4-liter V8 that motivates the Lincoln Navigator, the Blackwood is no lumbering elephant. Peak horsepower of 300 comes at 5,000 rpm, while 355 foot-pounds of torque are available at a relatively low 2,750 rpm. In fact, gobs of usable twist — 90 percent, to be exact — come between 1,700 and 4,700 rpm. As a result, the 5,700-pound truck builds speed deceptively quickly. And the stealthy manner in which the V8 achieves license-threatening velocity is testament to its quietness and refinement. The virile engine comes mated to a four-speed automatic transmission with overdrive. But brute strength doesn't come without a price — the Blackwood gets a dismal EPA mileage rating of 12 mpg city/17 mpg highway.

Up front, an independent short- and long-arm suspension with steel coil springs and speed-sensitive shock absorbers is meant to ensure Blackwood's ride composure over less than ideal road conditions. Slightly higher spring rates than in the Navigator make for a more taut ride and better handling in the luxo crew cab. Meanwhile, the load-leveling rear suspension uses a combination of leaf and air springs. During our ride in the Blackwood, we weren't overly impressed with its ability to soak up road irregularities. More disconcerting was the amount of body roll, which seemed excessive largely because the seating position is so high in the Blackwood. Our conclusion: The Blackwood makes for a very enjoyable cruiser on wide-open highways, but is sadly unsuited for twisty two-lanes.

Standard on the Blackwood are 18-by-8-inch aluminum wheels snuggled up in P275/55R18 low-profile Michelins. We were impressed by the road feel afforded by the massive pieces of rubber. Unlike the Lincoln Navigator, the Blackwood is available with two-wheel drive only, which precludes any ambitions about tackling the Rubicon Trail. But a relatively generous 7.9 inches of ground clearance should allow for some conservative off-road action.

The Blackwood uses a power-assisted, recirculating ball steering system. According to engineers, the steering box has been tweaked to require more effort and offer more feedback than in the Navigator. While road communication wasn't what you'd find in a sports car, we were pleased with the rack's weighting and negligible on-center dead spot.

Four-wheel discs with standard ABS and electronic brake force distribution proved sufficient for bringing the behemoth to a halt, but pedal modulation was far from progressive. A fair amount of dead pedal travel was disconcerting, but the calipers always grabbed hold before the situation got too hairy.

At first blush, the Blackwood's 4-foot 8-inch cargo box (truck bed) with its power-operated tonneau seems like a nifty affectation. Innovative frills like a carpeted interior, stainless steel walls protected by rubber strips and oh-so-cool LED light strips bespeak Blackwood's status as a luxury crew cab. Hidden side storage bins and a supplemental collapsible storage unit divide the bed into more manageable bits. Closer inspection, however, reveals the shortcomings of this supposedly utilitarian cargo box. For instance, center-opening Dutch doors allow for easy access to the cargo area, but negate the possibility of adding a bed extender. And while that power top may seem like a great idea, Lincoln officials "don't recommend" that owners either remove it or operate the vehicle with it open, which means they can't carry cargo over 8 inches high. When the tonneau cover is lowered, built-in safety sensors reverse its motor if an obstacle is detected, thereby preventing damage to either the cover or the bed's contents. The cargo box boasts a total volume of 26.5 cubic feet. Blackwood's total payload capacity is 1,200 pounds and the truck can tow up to 8,700 pounds with the standard built-in trailer hitch.

First and foremost, the Blackwood is about luxury, and the interior serves it up in heaping amounts. Four Connolly leather-clad bucket seats welcome passengers into a roomy cabin — all front and rear occupants get generous head-, shoulder, hip and legroom. Center consoles fore and aft swallow all manner of belongings (and it's a good thing, too, because the glovebox is teensy). But while the front seats offer six-way power adjustments, including lumbar support, they're a little too hard for supreme comfort, and a particularly obtrusive seam right down the middle of the seatback pokes into occupants' backs. Unlike the cargo bed's exterior, which is covered in dark simulated wood, the cab's interior gets the real thing, at least on the steering wheel, door panels and glovebox trim (the trim surrounding the stereo and climate controls is faux).

As well as providing comfortable accommodations and upscale materials, Blackwood's cabin is impressively appointed. Power-adjustable pedals, heated/cooled front seats, heated side mirrors, a moonroof, Homelink transmitter, Alpine stereo with six-CD changer, steering wheel audio controls and automatic climate control all come standard. In fact, the only option available on the Blackwood is a satellite-based navigation system.

Lincoln engineers assert that they took extraordinary measures to limit noise, vibration and harshness in the Blackwood. Engine and road noise are indeed beautifully damped, making for a generally serene ride, but wind noise off the massive side mirrors becomes a little intrusive at highway speeds.

Also standard on the Blackwood is an impressive array of safety features. A reverse-sensing system proves invaluable for rearward maneuvers, while built-in side mirror turn signals can alert inattentive motorists of the truck's intention to change lanes. Dual front and side airbags and front seatbelt pre-tensioners protect occupants in the case of an accident, and the Securilock passive antitheft system requires the use of a coded key to start Blackwood's engine.

This unnatural coupling of pickup truck imagery and super luxury content doesn't come cheap — Blackwood starts at $52,500. But rest assured, Lincoln intends to produce no more than 10,000 of these ostentatious bad boys a year, thus ensuring a certain degree of exclusivity among owners. And that's wherein this vehicle's appeal lies. Blackwood is a shamelessly excessive automobile, intended to do little more than coddle its occupants on their way to and from the golf course, while simultaneously turning the heads of passers-by. We've no doubt that it will be a hit among consumers with too much money to spend and the desire to tower over comparably priced luxury sedans.

Used 2002 Lincoln Blackwood Overview

The Used 2002 Lincoln Blackwood is offered in the following submodels: Blackwood Crew Cab. Available styles include 2WD 4dr Crew Cab (5.4L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Lincoln Blackwood?

