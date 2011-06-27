Used 2004 Lexus SC 430 Consumer Reviews

This car makes me feel fabulous every time I get into it. If you are having a bad day just put the top down and drive your cares away. I have also had a Lexus GS and traded a new LS on this car. I have been so surprized about the amount of trunk space when the top is up. I have traveled for 3 to 4 weeks and had plenty of room for all my luggage, dog crate and everything else. It also holds tons of groceries. Even with the top down I have enough room for a weeks groceries in the trunk. But, the best thing about the car is the smiles on my face when I approach the car, and slide into the seat. Put the top down and the day turns into sunshine.

Jay , 02/02/2016 2dr Convertible (4.3L 8cyl 5A)

The acceleration is incredible! Watching the top go down is almost as good as sex (almost)!! Even with it being an 11 year old car - the interior is luxurious - black leather with the burled dark walnut is elegant. The exterior is beautiful (not as striking as my 1999 SC400 - but excellent). Everything work like it did the day it rolled off the showroom floor. The only downside is that it isn't exactly top down weather - so I'm impatiently waiting for the weather to turn. Of course - the only drawback is the lack of up-to-date electronics. Can't download my contacts from my phone. It handles "1-touch" dialing - but you have to manually enter your top 10 phone numbers, but the Bluetooth still works well with the phone. The navigation system is okay, but needs updating (need to go on-line and find an upgrade DVD. I updated it with a wireless back-up camera - tough to see behind you without it. I get about 22 mpg and it only had 83000 miles on it when I bought it! UPDATE - July 2018 I now have 119,000 miles on the car and it is still as good as the day I bought it. One small item...I developed a small drain on the battery that I can't trace down. I installed a device that disconnects the battery when the voltage falls below 12V. When you step on the brakes, it reconnects that battery and starts the car. The alternator then recharges the battery. If I drive it every day, it is fine, but I only drive it about once a week and that's when the battery saver device kicks in and starts the car - a real life saver. I was also able to find an up-to-date Navigation DVD to update the onboard navigation system. This car is best when you're able to drop the top and take if for a run on a windy country road. The car still turns heads when you are in a parking lot and drop the top - I still find myself asking my wife to sit in the driver's seat so I can watch the top go up and down. I installed a Sirius-XM radio and can now cruise with my favorite tunes. Still love this 14 year old car!!!!