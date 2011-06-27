Used 2004 Lexus SC 430 Consumer Reviews
My Pebble Beach Edition
I chose the "Azure Pearl" (sky blue metallic) 2004 "Pebble Beach Edition" over the SL 500 and XLR. Only 400 will be made. The trunk and "rear seat" space was nominal, at best. No problem. Actually, the so-called rear seat is perfect for my dog and light luggage. I ordered the appropriate Michelin tires rather than the "run-flats". I paid the full MSRP. Luxury abounds. A real head-turner. The Mark Levinson stereo system in without peer. The illuminated blue "Lexus" scuff plates, the buttery ecru leather and black bird's eye maple trim couldn't be sexier. Surveys by J.D. Power rate this car as tops for quality and reliability.
Fabulous car for a 60th birthday gift
This car makes me feel fabulous every time I get into it. If you are having a bad day just put the top down and drive your cares away. I have also had a Lexus GS and traded a new LS on this car. I have been so surprized about the amount of trunk space when the top is up. I have traveled for 3 to 4 weeks and had plenty of room for all my luggage, dog crate and everything else. It also holds tons of groceries. Even with the top down I have enough room for a weeks groceries in the trunk. But, the best thing about the car is the smiles on my face when I approach the car, and slide into the seat. Put the top down and the day turns into sunshine.
Worth it - if you only watch the top go down!
The acceleration is incredible! Watching the top go down is almost as good as sex (almost)!! Even with it being an 11 year old car - the interior is luxurious - black leather with the burled dark walnut is elegant. The exterior is beautiful (not as striking as my 1999 SC400 - but excellent). Everything work like it did the day it rolled off the showroom floor. The only downside is that it isn't exactly top down weather - so I'm impatiently waiting for the weather to turn. Of course - the only drawback is the lack of up-to-date electronics. Can't download my contacts from my phone. It handles "1-touch" dialing - but you have to manually enter your top 10 phone numbers, but the Bluetooth still works well with the phone. The navigation system is okay, but needs updating (need to go on-line and find an upgrade DVD. I updated it with a wireless back-up camera - tough to see behind you without it. I get about 22 mpg and it only had 83000 miles on it when I bought it! UPDATE - July 2018 I now have 119,000 miles on the car and it is still as good as the day I bought it. One small item...I developed a small drain on the battery that I can't trace down. I installed a device that disconnects the battery when the voltage falls below 12V. When you step on the brakes, it reconnects that battery and starts the car. The alternator then recharges the battery. If I drive it every day, it is fine, but I only drive it about once a week and that's when the battery saver device kicks in and starts the car - a real life saver. I was also able to find an up-to-date Navigation DVD to update the onboard navigation system. This car is best when you're able to drop the top and take if for a run on a windy country road. The car still turns heads when you are in a parking lot and drop the top - I still find myself asking my wife to sit in the driver's seat so I can watch the top go up and down. I installed a Sirius-XM radio and can now cruise with my favorite tunes. Still love this 14 year old car!!!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
sc430 review
What a driving experience! Smooth, high performance and comfort all in one. Great looking interior and exterior design.
Fun Luxury Convertible
I love the design, comfort and hardtop/convertibility ease. Plenty of power while not a race car.
Sponsored cars related to the SC 430
Related Used 2004 Lexus SC 430 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020