Used 2003 Lexus SC 430 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Change the runflats
Recently purchased a 2003 SC with 13k miles and have driven it 4k in 6 weeks. Initial impressions, this is the best car I've ever owned and fun to drive. Only complaint I had was the runflat tires that came with the car. The runflats were noisy and rode very rough. Changed to Pirelli PZero Nero's and WHAT A DIFFERENCE.. Quiet and smooth, like a different car. Opted for no spare and purchased a small tire pump and repair kit for $20.
Never too late
Received this beautiful little red car for my 65th birthday. I fell in love just looking at her but when I took her out for a drive... that was it. Had a Corvette when I was in my 30s and this car far surpasses it in feel, looks and fun to drive! I feel like I've gained 20 years back. Never too late to have fun on the road.
Great Car! but Expensive Repairs!
Runflat tires do cause a bit of hard ride. I hit a pothole without seeing it and it bent the rim very easily. Dealer wanted $600 for just the rim. I average 18 MPG as it stated I would. No big deal coming from a Tundra with 13 MPG. Convertible parts are very expensive. Overall I do enjoy driving the car alot and will probably keep it until it dies out on me. I haven't had any major mechanical issues at all with the car.
What was I thinking of........
I am locked into buying an M3 BMW. Two test drives later I am wondering if a 61 year old "car nut", can live with the day to day adventure of a lurchy, non-seamless but sporty SMG transmission and a fairly rough ride on all but the smoothest road surfaces. On the day I was supposed to consumate the purchase, my wife said why don't we drive the Lexus? I was shocked as to how nice it was in every detail. I have had Porsches, MBZs, Zs, BMWs, an Audi, an Alfa. I drive alot and being in a rural area I can enjoy a car. This car is a pleasure. It is comfortable, sporty, quiet and the best sound and navigation system I have ever experienced.
Not a sports car, a cruiser.
The quality, reliabilty and workmanship on this car is outstanding, the interior is beutiful. The engine is quiet and powerful but it just doesn't like to rev up. It shifts into a higher gear to soon when you are accelerating. The only way to get full acceleration is to shift manually. The run flat tires are so firm that you'll know the location of every manhole cover in town. We joke that you can feel it when you cross the white line. It just doesn't drive like a sports car. More for highway driving.
Sponsored cars related to the SC 430
Related Used 2003 Lexus SC 430 Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner