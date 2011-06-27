  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus SC 430
  4. Used 2003 Lexus SC 430
  5. Used 2003 Lexus SC 430 Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2003 Lexus SC 430 Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 SC 430
5(90%)4(8%)3(1%)2(1%)1(0%)
4.9
95 reviews
Write a review
See all SC 430s for sale
List Price Estimate
$8,171 - $17,194
Used SC 430 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...19

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Change the runflats

Jack Cunningham, 06/28/2006
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Recently purchased a 2003 SC with 13k miles and have driven it 4k in 6 weeks. Initial impressions, this is the best car I've ever owned and fun to drive. Only complaint I had was the runflat tires that came with the car. The runflats were noisy and rode very rough. Changed to Pirelli PZero Nero's and WHAT A DIFFERENCE.. Quiet and smooth, like a different car. Opted for no spare and purchased a small tire pump and repair kit for $20.

Report Abuse

Never too late

Chris, 09/05/2008
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Received this beautiful little red car for my 65th birthday. I fell in love just looking at her but when I took her out for a drive... that was it. Had a Corvette when I was in my 30s and this car far surpasses it in feel, looks and fun to drive! I feel like I've gained 20 years back. Never too late to have fun on the road.

Report Abuse

Great Car! but Expensive Repairs!

Stunt Jay, 05/12/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Runflat tires do cause a bit of hard ride. I hit a pothole without seeing it and it bent the rim very easily. Dealer wanted $600 for just the rim. I average 18 MPG as it stated I would. No big deal coming from a Tundra with 13 MPG. Convertible parts are very expensive. Overall I do enjoy driving the car alot and will probably keep it until it dies out on me. I haven't had any major mechanical issues at all with the car.

Report Abuse

What was I thinking of........

fpwmerc, 11/06/2003
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I am locked into buying an M3 BMW. Two test drives later I am wondering if a 61 year old "car nut", can live with the day to day adventure of a lurchy, non-seamless but sporty SMG transmission and a fairly rough ride on all but the smoothest road surfaces. On the day I was supposed to consumate the purchase, my wife said why don't we drive the Lexus? I was shocked as to how nice it was in every detail. I have had Porsches, MBZs, Zs, BMWs, an Audi, an Alfa. I drive alot and being in a rural area I can enjoy a car. This car is a pleasure. It is comfortable, sporty, quiet and the best sound and navigation system I have ever experienced.

Report Abuse

Not a sports car, a cruiser.

silver fox, 10/08/2003
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

The quality, reliabilty and workmanship on this car is outstanding, the interior is beutiful. The engine is quiet and powerful but it just doesn't like to rev up. It shifts into a higher gear to soon when you are accelerating. The only way to get full acceleration is to shift manually. The run flat tires are so firm that you'll know the location of every manhole cover in town. We joke that you can feel it when you cross the white line. It just doesn't drive like a sports car. More for highway driving.

Report Abuse
12345...19
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all SC 430s for sale

Related Used 2003 Lexus SC 430 Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles